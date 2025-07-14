



A high-level meeting of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council (SNSC) in western Tehran became the target of a precise Israeli air strike. The session, attended by President Masoud Pezeshkian, the heads of Iran’s executive, legislative, and judicial branches, as well as other senior officials, was held in a fortified underground facility.





According to multiple Iranian and international sources, the strike was a calculated assassination attempt, aiming to decapitate Iran’s top leadership and destabilise the government during an intense period of conflict between Iran and Israel.





Missile Strike Details: Six missiles were launched at the building, specifically targeting entrances and exits to block escape routes and disrupt ventilation. The explosions severed electricity to the lower levels, plunging the meeting area into darkness and cutting off airflow.





Escape And Injuries: Despite the precision of the attack, Iranian officials, including President Pezeshkian, managed to escape through a pre-arranged emergency hatch. In the chaos, Pezeshkian sustained minor leg injuries while evacuating. Other officials present also suffered light injuries.





The accuracy of the Israeli strike has led Iranian authorities to launch an investigation into possible insider involvement or the presence of Israeli spies, as the operation mirrored tactics used in previous high-profile assassinations.





A senior Iranian official, speaking to Al Jazeera, stated that the attempt to assassinate the heads of the three branches of government “will not go unpunished, and Israel will face consequences.” The official emphasized that this was a deliberate effort to overthrow Iran’s leadership.





In a televised interview with US commentator Tucker Carlson, President Pezeshkian confirmed the assassination attempt, stating, “They did try, yes ... but they failed.” He clarified that the United States was not behind the attempt, attributing it solely to Israel.





The air strike on the SNSC meeting occurred in the midst of a 12-day war between Iran and Israel, which began with Israeli strikes on June 13 targeting Iranian military and nuclear facilities. The attacks were reportedly supported by US strikes on Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.





According to Iran’s Foundation of Martyrs and Veterans Affairs, at least 1,060 people were killed in Iran during the conflict, including top military commanders and nuclear scientists. Israeli authorities reported 28 deaths and over 3,000 wounded in Israel due to retaliatory Iranian drone and missile strikes.





Iran responded with ballistic missile and drone attacks on Israeli military and intelligence headquarters. The escalation prompted the United States to broker a ceasefire, halting further direct conflict.





The failed assassination attempt on President Pezeshkian and other top officials underscores the high stakes and personal risks involved for Iran’s leadership during the conflict. The operation’s sophistication and intelligence accuracy have raised serious concerns about internal security breaches within Iran’s government.





The incident has further heightened tensions in the region, with both sides warning of severe consequences for any future attacks. The war’s toll—over a thousand dead in Iran and dozens in Israel—has left both nations grappling with the aftermath and the potential for renewed hostilities.





The Israeli air strike on June 15, 2025, marked a dramatic escalation in the Iran–Israel conflict, narrowly missing its primary objective of eliminating Iran’s top leadership but resulting in minor injuries to President Pezeshkian and sparking a major security investigation within Iran. The broader conflict saw significant casualties and destruction on both sides, ultimately leading to a US-brokered ceasefire.





