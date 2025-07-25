



Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and several senior officials, have strongly condemned French President Emmanuel Macron's announcement to recognise a Palestinian state, describing the move as rewarding terrorism and posing a grave threat to Israel's security.





Netanyahu criticised Macron's decision, stating it "rewards terror and risks creating another Iranian proxy, just as Gaza became," and warned that under current conditions, a Palestinian state "would be a launch pad to annihilate Israel—not to live in peace beside it."





He emphasised that Palestinians seek a state in place of Israel, not alongside it. Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich called Macron's move a compelling reason for Israel to assert sovereignty over Judea and Samaria to end the "dangerous illusion of a terrorist Palestinian state" in historic Israeli land.





Defence Minister Israel Katz labelled Macron’s recognition as a disgrace and a surrender to terrorism, rewarding Hamas, which carried out the October 7 massacre. He pledged that Israel would prevent the establishment of a Palestinian entity that endangers its security and existence.





Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana condemned Macron for awarding Hamas a prize for terrorism, calling the act a betrayal by the free world's leaders and accusing Macron of collaborating with evil. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar described the recognition as an illusionary and ridiculous arrangement that fails to ensure Israel’s security, warning a Palestinian state would be controlled by Hamas as Gaza was after Israel’s withdrawal twenty years ago. Culture and Sports Minister Miki Zohar accused Macron of selling France to radical Islam.





The Israeli leadership collectively views Macron’s decision as a dangerous politicisation rewarding terror and undermining Israel's historical and security claims, asserting it will harden their stance against a Palestinian state under current militant and hostile conditions.





Macron's announcement, intended as a historic step toward peace at the United Nations General Assembly, has instead deepened diplomatic tensions, with Israeli officials united in their opposition and vows to counter the move.





Agencies







