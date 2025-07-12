



The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved a significant breakthrough in its Gaganyaan human spaceflight program by successfully completing the qualification test of the Service Module Propulsion System (SMPS). This accomplishment marks a pivotal step toward India’s first crewed space mission, enhancing both crew safety and mission reliability as the country prepares for a historic launch targeted for the first quarter of 2027.





Successful Full-Duration Hot Test





A comprehensive 350-second full-duration hot test of the SMPS was conducted at the ISRO Propulsion Complex (IPRC) in Mahendragiri, Tamil Nadu. This test was specifically designed to validate the propulsion system’s integrated performance under a flight off-nominal mission profile, simulating a Service Module-based abort scenario during the ascent phase. According to ISRO officials, the propulsion system performed as expected, with all parameters aligning with pre-test predictions.





Role And Design of The Service Module Propulsion System





The Service Module (SM) is equipped with a regulated bi-propellant propulsion system that is essential for executing a variety of orbital manoeuvres.





Its primary functions include:





Orbit circularisation On-orbit control De-boost manoeuvres Critical abort operations during ascent





The SMPS consists of five Liquid Apogee Motor (LAM) engines, each delivering 440 Newtons of thrust for main propulsion, and 16 Reaction Control System (RCS) thrusters, each providing 100 Newtons for precise attitude control. This configuration ensures that the module can handle both routine orbital adjustments and emergency scenarios with high reliability.





Extensive Qualification And Testing





A dedicated System Demonstration Model (SDM), replicating the SMPS fluid circuit, was utilized for an exhaustive qualification program. The SDM underwent 25 tests under both nominal and off-nominal conditions, accumulating a total test duration of 14,331 seconds. These rigorous tests were designed to meet the diverse requirements of the Gaganyaan mission and to ensure the system’s compliance with stringent human-rating standards.





Development And Safety Focus





The SMPS was conceived, designed, and developed by ISRO’s Liquid Propulsion Systems Centre (LPSC). Its robust architecture and successful qualification are deemed crucial for guaranteeing crew safety and the overall success of the Gaganyaan mission. The propulsion system’s proven ability to execute complex manoeuvres and manage emergency abort situations is a testament to its reliability.





Gaganyaan Mission Overview And Progress





India’s Gaganyaan mission aims to send Indian astronauts into low-Earth orbit, approximately 400 kilometers above Earth, where they will remain for several days before returning safely. This recent propulsion system milestone follows other key achievements, such as the TV-D1 abort test and the first uncrewed Test Vehicle mission completed earlier in the year. The mission will utilise the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle, a robust Crew Escape System, and meticulously engineered Crew and Service Modules. All these components are currently in the final stages of integration and testing.





Astronaut Training And Readiness





Astronaut training is progressing steadily. Three Indian Air Force pilots, now officially designated as astronauts, have completed their initial training in Russia and are undergoing further mission-specific preparations in India. This comprehensive training regimen is designed to ensure that the crew is fully prepared for the challenges of spaceflight.





Conclusion





The successful qualification of the Service Module Propulsion System marks a crucial advancement for the Gaganyaan mission. With this milestone, ISRO moves significantly closer to realizing India’s first human spaceflight, reinforcing the nation’s capabilities in space technology and human-rated mission safety.





Agencies







