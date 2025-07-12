



Gaganyaatri Shubhanshu Shukla is actively advancing a suite of seven microgravity experiments as part of India’s participation in the Axiom-04 space mission. Amongst these four experiments have been successfully completed and three are nearing completion.





Four completed experiments include Indian strain of Tardigrades involving survival, revival, reproduction and transcriptome; Myogenesis studying the impact of space environment on human muscle cells; Sprouting of Methi & Moong seeds with relevance to crew nutrition; Cyanobacteria experiment studying the growth of two varieties with relevance to life support systems. The completed microgravity experiments are being readied for their journey back to earth for further analysis.





Three experiments that are nearing completion include studying Microalgae, Crop seeds and Voyoger Display. These Indian-led microgravity experiments represent a significant leap in space science and technology, contributing critical knowledge to support Gaganyaan, Bhartiya Antariksha Station, and future planetary missions.





ISRO’s flight surgeons are continuously monitoring & ensuring the overall health and fitness of the Gaganyaatri through participation in Private Medical/Psychological Conferences. Gaganyaatri Shubhanshu is in good health condition and in high spirit.





Axiom Space Inc., USA has informed that undocking from ISS to return journey to earth is expected on July 14, 2025 at 16:30hrs (IST). Following a series of orbital manoeuvres after undocking, Crew Dragon spacecraft is expected to splashdown near the coast of California, USA on July 15, 2025 at 15:00hrs (IST). Post splashdown, the Gaganyaatri will undergo a rehabilitation program (about 7 days) under supervision of Flight Surgeons to adapt back to Earth’s gravity.





ISRO



