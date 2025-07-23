



India’s PTC Industries is establishing a major strategic complex of four manufacturing plants dedicated to titanium and superalloy production in the Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor, aiming to meet both domestic defence needs and global demand.





The project, spread over 50 acres, involves an investment of around ₹1,000 crore and is a pioneering initiative in the Indian private sector to produce these high-performance materials, which are critical in defence aerospace applications such as aero engines and ultra-lightweight artillery.





Titanium and superalloys (nickel and cobalt-based alloys) are essential for high-temperature and corrosion-resistant components in defence manufacturing. PTC Industries has already begun supplying titanium components to BAE Systems for the M-777 ultra-lightweight howitzers used by India.





Moreover, prominent global aerospace and defence companies including Israeli Aerospace Industries (IAI), Safran, and Dassault Aviation have entered long-term contracts with the company, signalling strong international confidence in the venture. PTC aims to supply titanium castings for Rafale fighter jets as part of its expanding portfolio.





The global titanium market is concentrated in a few countries, with China and Russia dominating production. Due to geopolitical disruptions from the Russia-Ukraine conflict and a strategic move by Western countries to avoid reliance on China and Russia, there is a pressing demand for alternative sources.





PTC Industries leverages this window as India’s first major domestic titanium and superalloy manufacturer, beyond the limited capacity of the public-sector MIDHANI. This positions India as a new player in a global supply chain eager for non-China/Russia suppliers.





The manufacturing complex consists of four plants: a metals factory producing titanium and superalloys, a large forging unit for shaping parts, a facility for making titanium and superalloy components, and a machining factory for final parts production.





This integrated approach covers the full value chain from raw material to finished aerospace-grade components. PTC has also acquired a UK-based company specializing in aero engine blades, enabling them to produce components from base material to finished aero-engine parts.





Notably, PTC subsidiary Aerolloy Technologies inaugurated the world’s largest single-site titanium and superalloy titanium remelting plant in Lucknow in May 2025. This plant has an annual capacity of 6,000 tonnes and uses advanced metallurgical technologies including Vacuum Arc Re-Melting (VAR), Electron Beam (EB) melting, Plasma Arc Melting (PAM), and Vacuum Induction Melting (VIM).





These methods ensure high purity and uniform alloying essential for aerospace applications. The state-of-the-art facility strengthens India’s position among the few countries capable of producing aerospace-grade titanium and superalloys domestically, reducing dependence on costly imports and supporting the country’s Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliance) initiative.





The PTC complex also includes advanced units for aerospace precision casting (for single crystal castings crucial to jet engines), forging, machining, and powder metallurgy facilities aimed at additive manufacturing.





These machineries and technologies will enable India to produce critical components such as billets, bars, plates, ultra-precision CNC machined parts, and additive manufacturing metal powders. The project is embedded within the broader Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor framework, which promotes defence manufacturing self-reliance and aims to reduce India’s annual defence-grade materials import bill, forecast to rise to ₹35,000 crore by 2026.





Chairman and Managing Director Sachin Agarwal emphasized the strategic nature of this complex, focusing on bridging critical technological and material gaps identified through years of research. He highlighted India’s ambition to manufacture its own aero engines, which currently depends on acquiring superalloys and components from abroad. The acquisition of foreign expertise and facilities, like the British aero engine blade manufacturer, is part of this developmental strategy.





PTC Industries is setting up a world-class, vertically integrated titanium and superalloy manufacturing complex in Uttar Pradesh, featuring the world’s largest titanium re-melting plant. The initiative addresses global supply chain disruptions and strategic import dependencies, securing India’s role as a producer and exporter of high-grade defence aerospace materials.





Major global aerospace players have partnered with PTC, and the company’s scale and advanced technical capabilities position it as a critical supplier for India’s indigenous defence aerospace ambitions and international markets.





Based On A ThePrint Report







