



Japanese Ambassador to India, Ono Keiichi, undertook a significant visit to Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, on July 5, 2025. During his visit, Ambassador Keiichi offered prayers at two of the city’s most revered sites: Hanumangarhi and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi.





Accompanied by his diplomatic team, he was seen adorned with traditional garlands and a 'teeka', symbolizing respect and participation in local customs. This gesture underscored the ambassador’s appreciation for Indian culture and the importance of spiritual diplomacy in fostering bilateral relations.





The Ayodhya visit followed a high-level meeting between Ambassador Keiichi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow. Both leaders discussed avenues for deepening cooperation between Japan and Uttar Pradesh, focusing on investment, technology, human resource development, and tourism. Ambassador Keiichi highlighted the spirit of collaboration by referencing the Japanese tradition of the daruma doll, stating his intention to mark the right eye as a promise of partnership, with the left to be completed upon fulfillment of their shared goals.





Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath described the meeting as fruitful and meaningful, reflecting the mutual commitment to strengthening ties between Japan and the state of Uttar Pradesh. The ambassador’s engagement extended beyond official discussions, as he also enjoyed local cuisine, including Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani and Awadhi delicacies, embracing the cultural richness of Lucknow.





Ambassador Keiichi’s visit coincided with broader diplomatic and economic initiatives. On July 3, the Japanese Embassy in New Delhi hosted the "Conference of Battery and Critical Minerals Ecosystem," which brought together over 200 participants from more than 70 companies. The event aimed to foster collaboration in the critical minerals sector, aligning with ongoing efforts to enhance India-Japan economic relations. This theme was also prominent during the 48th Joint Meeting of the Japan-India Business Cooperation Committee (JIBCC) and its Indian counterpart, the India-Japan Business Cooperation Committee (IJBCC), held earlier in March in New Delhi.





Further reflecting Japan’s commitment to social development and inclusivity, Ambassador Keiichi visited the Indian Blind and Para Judo Association in Lucknow. He interacted with athletes, expressing support for their aspirations and the values of fair play and excellence. The ambassador’s engagement with the association highlights Japan’s ongoing support for para-sports and the empowerment of differently-abled athletes in India.





Ambassador Ono Keiichi’s recent activities in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi exemplify the multifaceted and growing partnership between Japan and India. His cultural, economic, and social engagements underscore a shared vision for collaboration, development, and mutual respect between the two nations.





Based On ANI Report







