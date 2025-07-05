



The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has taken a significant step forward in the field of biomedical research by signing a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh.





This landmark agreement, formalized between the Defence Institute of Physiology and Allied Sciences (DIPAS) — a premier DRDO institute — and AIIMS, Rishikesh, is aimed at conducting clinical trials and advanced research in the domain of biomedical devices and supplements.





The primary focus of this collaboration is to enhance human performance, particularly in extreme environments, which is a critical area for defence personnel and other professionals exposed to harsh conditions.





Officials have emphasized that this partnership will pave the way for the development of innovative products, cutting-edge technologies, and comprehensive strategies to mitigate the adverse effects that extreme environments can have on human physiology and performance.





Such environments may include high altitudes, deep-sea conditions, extreme temperatures, and other challenging scenarios where human efficiency and safety are paramount. By leveraging the clinical expertise of AIIMS, Rishikesh, and the research capabilities of DIPAS, the collaboration is expected to yield significant advancements in biomedical devices and nutritional supplements tailored for these demanding situations.





The MoU signing, which was highlighted by DRDO through shared photographs on social media platform X, marks the beginning of a robust framework for joint research and clinical validation.





This initiative not only strengthens the synergy between defence research and medical sciences but also holds the promise of translating scientific innovations into practical solutions that can benefit both military personnel and civilians exposed to extreme environments.





The partnership underscores the commitment of both DRDO and AIIMS to advancing healthcare technologies and improving human resilience and performance through scientific excellence and collaborative research.





Based On A PTI Report











