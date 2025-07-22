



In a significant development amid ongoing global tensions, the Kremlin has indicated a willingness to explore the possibility of holding talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump in Beijing, should Trump attend the upcoming military parade in the Chinese capital this September.





The Chinese capital is set to host a military parade on September 3 to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Putin has already accepted an invitation to attend the event, as per RT.





Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that although no confirmation of Trump’s attendance has been received, Russia would consider the practicality of a meeting if the opportunity arises.





The event in question is a commemorative military parade slated for September 3, marking the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II, to which Putin has already confirmed his attendance. The prospect of high-level discussions has gained traction in part due to reports from Japan’s Kyodo News and The Times, both suggesting that China has invited Trump and may be facilitating a trilateral summit involving Putin, Trump, and Chinese President Xi Jinping. However, Chinese officials have yet to confirm these reports, leaving open the question of Trump’s participation and the likelihood of such a summit.





Peskov emphasized that a potential face-to-face meeting between the Russian and US leaders would require careful planning and thorough preparation. He noted that while both sides expect a future encounter, “the time has not yet come” for such a meeting, reflecting both the complexity and the significance of direct Russia-US engagement at this stage.





The renewed speculation around a summit follows a recent phone conversation between Trump and Xi Jinping in June, during which Trump reportedly acknowledged receiving an invitation to visit China. As of now, no firm date has been set for that visit.





In recent months, Putin and Trump have maintained a dialogue through several telephone conversations, primarily addressing the ongoing Ukraine conflict. These exchanges have included criticism from Trump over what he described as Putin’s reluctance to accept a peace settlement—a remark which the Kremlin responded to with composure, reiterating Russia’s intention to keep diplomatic channels open with Washington.





Meanwhile, China continues to walk a delicate diplomatic line in the Ukraine conflict. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has advocated for a “fair, lasting, and binding” peace settlement and has called for an immediate ceasefire and renewed political dialogue. Beijing has also expressed support for direct negotiations between Russia and Ukraine, maintaining its stance as a neutral mediator in the conflict.





The last in-person conversation between Putin and Trump took place in 2018 during the Russia-US summit in Helsinki, Finland, underscoring the potential significance of any forthcoming direct engagement in Beijing.





Based On ANI Report







