



A tragic incident unfolded in Dhaka, Bangladesh, when a Bangladesh Air Force jet crashed into a local school, resulting in a large number of casualties, predominantly students. In the immediate aftermath, Dr Mohammad Nasir Uddin, Director of the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery, provided a comprehensive update on the status of the victims and the institutional response to this calamity.





According to Dr Uddin, the hospital became the primary center for receiving and treating the victims, with patients beginning to arrive within just 30 minutes of the incident. Initially, the hospital admitted 21 patients; however, this number later rose to 44, as additional victims were brought in or transferred from other local healthcare facilities, including Dhaka Medical College and CMAs. Dr Uddin clarified that while some patients were taken independently to CMAs due to personal connections, the vast majority remained under the care of his institution.





The severity of the injuries presented a serious medical challenge, with Dr Uddin emphasizing that more than 25 of the admitted patients were in a very critical state. He explained that burn injuries are particularly dynamic, requiring continual reassessment and careful monitoring. Many critically injured patients were placed in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and High Dependency Unit (HDU), while a special unit was quickly established by converting the post-operative ward to handle the unique needs of burn victims.





Dr Uddin highlighted the complexity of burn treatment, underscoring its seriousness and the prolonged recovery process for survivors. He noted that, as is standard in burn medicine, blood transfusions are typically not required in the first 24 hours. Instead, fresh plasma is often administered after the initial period, and he assured the public there was no current scarcity of blood at the hospital.





In response to overwhelming public concern and a surge of volunteers and blood donors, hospital authorities issued clear guidelines to prevent overcrowding and avoid complications. Dr Uddin urged well-wishers not to flock to the hospital or donate blood unnecessarily, cautioning against potential scams and emphasising that individuals wishing to donate should register their contact information so they can be called upon if needed. He explained that emotional responses, while understandable given the victims are mostly children, could jeopardise hospital operations and increase the risk of cross-infection or other hazards.





Ensuring public confidence, Dr Uddin affirmed that the hospital was well-staffed and fully equipped to handle the crisis, with ample medical supplies, medicine, and support from the government. He reiterated that, at present, external assistance was not required, praising the preparation and commitment of his team and the support from health authorities.





Addressing the families of the victims, Dr Uddin offered his deepest sympathies and reassured them of the hospital’s dedication to delivering the best possible care. He requested that relatives avoid crowding patient areas to maintain an optimal environment for treatment and limit possible risks. He promised that families would be contacted promptly should the need arise and encouraged them to remain patient and trust in the medical response.





The aftermath of the Dhaka jet crash has prompted a coordinated, compassionate, and expertly managed response at the National Institute of Burn and Plastic Surgery.





While the situation remains critical for many victims, hospital authorities are focused on providing advanced care and maintaining clear communication, all while urging the community to support the recovery process by respecting safety protocols and hospital procedures.





Based On ANI Report







