



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav arrived in Madrid, Spain, on Wednesday, accompanied by a high-level delegation as part of his extended international outreach to attract global investment and foster international collaboration.





The delegation was warmly received at Madrid Barajas Airport by India’s Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, with the Indian Embassy in Spain highlighting the visit through official communications and sharing images of the welcome.





This international trip, spanning from July 13 to 19, 2025, under the banner of “Global Dialogue 2025,” is designed to position Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for global investors. The objectives include inviting foreign direct investment, encouraging technology transfer, and generating new employment opportunities in the state.





Dr. Yadav’s itinerary covers strategic engagements in both the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Spain, emphasizing the government’s intention to build enduring partnerships in sectors such as renewable energy, manufacturing, logistics, tourism, infrastructure, textiles, pharmaceuticals, and food processing.





Prior to arriving in Madrid, Chief Minister Yadav concluded a significant three-day visit to the UAE. During his time in the Emirates, he held high-level meetings with key business leaders and policymakers to open new avenues for collaboration:





DP World & Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA): A notable meeting was held with senior DP World and JAFZA officials regarding logistics connectivity and the “Bharat Mart” project.





This initiative aims to create a global trade gateway for Indian MSMEs, enabling a direct supply chain from Madhya Pradesh to the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. DP World expressed strong interest in developing inland container depots, multimodal logistics parks, and Agri-logistics hubs in Madhya Pradesh, aligning with the state’s export policy and public-private partnership model.





LuLu Group, e& (formerly Etisalat), Tata Group: The Chief Minister met with senior representatives from these organisations to discuss potential investments in industrial parks, retail infrastructure, telecommunications, and advanced manufacturing. Collaboration with global players such as Tata Group and e& strengthens prospects for technology sharing and future joint ventures.





Meeting with UAE Minister for Foreign Trade: Dr. Yadav held detailed discussions with Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, focusing on enhanced economic cooperation under the India-UAE Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) and the I2U2 partnership. Both leaders explored investment opportunities in key sectors, highlighting Madhya Pradesh’s strengths—its growing industrial base, business-friendly policies, infrastructure, and readiness for pilot projects in emerging fields like renewable energy, electric vehicles, and food logistics.





Other Meetings and Initiatives: Yadav also engaged with business forums, textile industry leaders, and the Indian diaspora in the UAE. His focus included showcasing the state’s attractive incentives for investors, advancing textile and renewable energy projects, and reinforcing cultural diplomacy by participating in key events like the Guru Purnima at the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi.





Dr. Mohan Yadav’s visit resulted in commitments for investment in solar cell manufacturing (notably a proposed 3 GW plant in Madhya Pradesh’s Narmadapuram district) and the opening up of new partnerships in the areas of clean energy, logistics, mineral resources, and advanced manufacturing. The strategic emphasis on comprehensive economic agreements and international collaborations reflects the state's mission to achieve the vision of a “Developed Madhya Pradesh” and to promote inclusive growth across infrastructural and employment sectors.





Strategic Engagement In Madrid, Spain





On his arrival in Madrid, the Chief Minister’s agenda includes serving as the chief guest at the “Invest in Madhya Pradesh” Business Forum, where he will present the state’s industrial landscape, progressive policies, and prospects in tourism, IT, sports infrastructure, and film production. The visit also features:





High-level meetings with Spanish business and institutional leaders,





Sector-specific presentations by senior Madhya Pradesh officials,





Networking sessions to explore collaborative projects in tourism, logistics, renewable energy, and education,





Promotional events highlighting opportunities for bilateral investment, tourism, and film production in Madhya Pradesh.





The visit to Spain marks a significant step in expanding Madhya Pradesh’s international partnerships, supporting long-term economic transformation, and strengthening the state’s image as a premier global investment destination. The Chief Minister’s diplomatic and business engagements signal Madhya Pradesh’s commitment to facilitating seamless investment, fostering innovation, and enabling global connectivity for industries based in the state.





Based On ANI Report





