



Chinese President Xi Jinping met with the foreign ministers and heads of standing bodies of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Beijing, on the occasion of the Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting of the SCO Member States.





According to Chinese state media outlet Xinhua, President Xi used the opportunity to emphasise the importance of regional cooperation and stability amidst a rapidly changing global environment.





Highlighting the 24-year legacy of the SCO, Xi stressed that the organisation has upheld the principles of the "Shanghai Spirit"—which emphasises mutual trust, equality, and shared development—and has evolved into a robust and dynamic multilateral platform.





President Xi reiterated China's commitment to enhancing the role and influence of the SCO in regional and international affairs and reaffirmed that the organisation remains a top priority in China's neighbourhood diplomacy.





He noted that since China assumed the rotating SCO presidency in July 2024, it has undertaken several initiatives and programs to promote regional cooperation and cohesion. Xi expressed optimism for the upcoming SCO Summit scheduled to be held in Tianjin later this year, where he hopes to engage with leaders from all the member states to deliberate on strategies to further strengthen the SCO and enhance socio-economic and security ties.





In his remarks, Xi highlighted the growing strategic importance of the SCO amid a turbulent geopolitical landscape. He called on the member states to remain focused, confident, and proactive in promoting peace, security, and development. Xi underlined the need for the SCO to serve as a stabilising force and deliver constructive engagement at a time of global uncertainty.





Among those present at the meeting was India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, who is on an official visit to China to attend the SCO Foreign Ministers Meeting. This marks his first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clash in 2020, which significantly strained Sino-Indian relations.





Following the meeting, Jaishankar took to social media platform X to share that he had conveyed the greetings of Indian President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi to President Xi Jinping.





He also informed the Chinese leader about the latest developments in India-China bilateral ties, stating that the engagement was an opportunity to reaffirm the importance of dialogue and the guidance of national leaders in shaping the future of Indo-China relations.





The gathering in Beijing marks a notable diplomatic moment for the SCO and its member states as they seek to foster a more integrated and secure Eurasian region. The meeting also reflects broader efforts by China and regional powers to revitalise multilateralism and collaborative diplomacy in a complex global setting.



