

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, during his official visit to the United Arab Emirates, held a high-level meeting with Khalid Murshed, Chief Technology and Information Officer of E& (formerly Etisalat), a leading global technology and investment conglomerate.





The discussions focused on identifying and advancing potential collaborations, with Murshed describing the meeting as a "great discussion exploring the areas of potential future collaborations." He emphasized the importance of developing concrete business cases and case studies to further these opportunities, signalling a proactive approach to fostering bilateral business ties.





In addition to his engagement with E&, CM Yadav met with Salim MA, Director of LuLu Group International, to discuss investment prospects in Madhya Pradesh. These meetings were part of a broader agenda to attract foreign direct investment and promote the state's business-friendly environment.





Earlier, Yadav addressed the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum Program' in Dubai, where he highlighted India's technological advancements and decisive security operations, notably referencing Operation Sindoor as an example of the country's evolving defense capabilities in the age of drone warfare. He underscored the correlation between peace and economic growth, stating that conflict invariably hampers trade and investment.





The forum, attended by dignitaries including Sahitya Chaturvedi (Secretary General, IBPC Dubai), Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, and senior officials, showcased Madhya Pradesh's robust investment potential.





Principal Secretary Raghwendra Kumar Singh outlined key sectors ripe for investment—such as food processing, automobiles, electric vehicles, textiles, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, logistics, and warehousing—supported by the state's recently introduced pro-business policies.





CM Yadav also held strategic meetings with leaders from Sharaf Group, Gulf Maharashtra Business Forum, TATA Group, and the International Chamber of Commerce UAE, exploring opportunities in logistics, supply chain infrastructure, IT, renewable energy, and more. Notably, discussions included the establishment of a Rail Siding Logistics Park in Madhya Pradesh, which could generate $30–50 million in investment and create up to 600 jobs.





This UAE visit is part of Yadav's international outreach under the "Global Dialogue 2025" initiative, which aims to position Madhya Pradesh as a premier investment destination, foster technology partnerships, and create new employment opportunities. Following his engagements in the UAE, CM Yadav is scheduled to continue his investment drive in Spain, furthering the state's global economic integration.





