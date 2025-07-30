



The 4 Para Special Forces (SF), famously known as the ‘Mighty Daggers,’ stands as one of the Indian Army’s most elite and battle-hardened special operations units, renowned for their exceptional proficiency in counter-terrorism, surgical strikes, and high-risk mountain and jungle warfare.





This distinguished regiment forms a crucial component of the Parachute Regiment (Para SF), commonly referred to as the ‘Red Devils’ due to their signature maroon berets, a symbol strongly associated with airborne forces.





The epithet ‘Red Devils’ also ties the unit to a global fraternity of elite airborne commandos, evoking the reputation of elite units like Britain’s paratroopers. The nickname ‘Mighty Daggers’ encapsulates their striking operational style—characterised by razor-sharp precision, rapid deployment, and deep infiltration capability—reflecting their aptness in surgical and aggressive combat engagements.





Historically rooted in World War-II, the 4 Para was originally raised in 1941 as a standard airborne infantry battalion within the British Indian Army, actively participating in significant campaigns such as those in Burma. After India’s independence, 4 Para continued as a parachute infantry unit, playing notable roles in the 1965 and 1971 Indo-Pak wars.





However, evolving warfare demands in the 1980s triggered a paradigm shift where select battalions—including the 4 Para—transitioned towards specialized unconventional warfare capabilities. This transition culminated in 2001, following the Parliament attack and escalating terrorism threats, resulting in 4 Para’s formal conversion into a Tier 1 Special Forces regiment.





Since then, they have been rigorously trained in advanced operations encompassing high-altitude HALO (High Altitude Low Opening) jumps, jungle and mountain warfare, and urban close-quarters battle (CQB) skills, with training canters in Himachal Pradesh, Belgaum, and Nahan sharpening their combat edge.





Throughout recent decades, the 4 Para SF has been pivotal in some of India’s most critical counter-terror operations, exemplifying their tactical mastery and resilience. The 2016 surgical strikes stand out as a watershed moment wherein 4 Para commandos executed a daring cross-border operation against terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir following the Uri terror attack. Conducted under the cover of darkness, the unit neutralised multiple targets with zero casualties on their side, signalling India’s shift to proactive terror neutralization doctrines.





Similarly, the April 2020 Kupwara snow encounter showcased their adaptability and courage in extreme conditions. Inserted via helicopter into a treacherous snow-covered forest, the unit engaged in intense close-quarters combat against heavily armed infiltrators despite environmental hazards such as crevasse falls, ultimately eliminating all terrorists involved. Most recently, in July 2025, 4 Para played a crucial role in the high-stakes





Operation Mahadev conducted in the dense Harwan forest near Dachigam National Park. The operation resulted in the elimination of three terrorists, including the mastermind behind the Pahalgam massacre, demonstrating their unmatched capacity for precision strikes in challenging terrain.





The 4 Para’s rigorous selection process, reputed as one of the toughest globally, ensures that only the most physically and mentally resilient individuals become part of this elite cadre.





Their reputation as one of South Asia’s most lethal strike forces comes not only from their combat prowess but also from their strategic utility in high-risk, high-impact operations.





Often operating under deep cover along the Line of Control, in Jammu & Kashmir, and the Northeast, their missions demand surgical accuracy and swift execution, hallmarks of their operational philosophy. The ‘Mighty Daggers’ have become synonymous with swift, decisive, and deadly action, upholding a legacy of courage, precision, and relentless commitment to national security.





Based On A News18 Report











