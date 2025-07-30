



The Indian Navy has embarked on a strategic procurement and indigenisation program to address a critical operational gap in its underwater warfare capabilities by initiating cost negotiations for the acquisition of 48 heavyweight torpedoes for its Kalvari-class (Scorpene) submarines.

This move is part of a broader plan to eventually procure over 200 torpedoes under the government’s ambitious ‘Make in India’ initiative, targeting increased self-reliance and boosting domestic defence manufacturing.

Currently, the Navy operates six Kalvari-class submarines, built domestically by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) in collaboration with France’s Naval Group. These advanced submarines are designed for complex missions including anti-surface and anti-submarine warfare, long-range strikes, intelligence gathering, and special operations. However, due to procurement delays and earlier controversies, these submarines have so far depended on older Russian torpedoes, limiting their full operational effectiveness and strategic deterrence value.

The Indian Navy is at a critical juncture in upgrading the offensive capabilities of its Kalvari-class submarines by procuring heavyweight torpedoes. Cost negotiations are about to begin for an initial order of 48 heavyweight torpedoes, with two main contenders: France’s Naval Group offering the F21 torpedo and Italy’s Whitehead Alenia Sistemi Subacquei (WASS) proposing the Black Shark torpedo.





This procurement is crucial because the existing six Kalvari-class submarines, built by Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) with French collaboration, currently operate with legacy torpedo systems, limiting their combat effectiveness in anti-submarine and anti-ship warfare.





The Indian Navy plans to eventually procure over 200 heavyweight torpedoes under the Make in India initiative, aiming for local manufacturing and long-term self-reliance.





The Defence Acquisition Council had approved this purchase in February 2024 as an interim solution until the indigenous Varunastra heavyweight torpedo, developed by DRDO, becomes fully operational and integrated with the submarine platforms. However, the timeline for Varunastra’s full deployment remains uncertain.





The Italian-origin Black Shark torpedo is viewed as a cost-effective and technologically capable solution. It features a 533-mm diameter, a range of 50 km, speeds up to 50 knots, and a 350-kg high-explosive warhead.





It uses Advanced Sonar Transmitting and Receiving Architecture (ASTRA) for both wire-guided and acoustic homing targeting and operates effectively in deep and littoral waters.





The torpedo incorporates rechargeable lithium-polymer batteries allowing up to 100 training launches, which adds to its cost-efficiency. The Black Shark had been shortlisted in a previous Indian Navy evaluation around 2008-09 but was stalled due to scandals and contract issues.





The French F21, already operational with the French and Brazilian navies, is known for its sophisticated sonar suite and advanced mission system, offering autonomous detection and tracking even in congested littoral environments. It features a 250kg warhead, aluminium-silver oxide battery for extended range and speed, and advanced safety designs to prevent accidental detonation onboard submarines. Integration of this torpedo into Indian submarines builds upon the deep relationship between Naval Group and Indian shipyards, and leverages the extensive Scorpene ecosystem already present in India.





The F21 is reportedly has a higher cost compared to the Black Shark.





Germany’s ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems withdrew early from the competition, leaving the Italian and French firms as the final contenders. The Italian firm WASS, part of the Fincantieri Group, is emphasising a strong "Make in India" component by proposing phased technology transfer and local production partnerships with Indian companies such as Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Larsen & Toubro.





This approach includes producing fully assembled units initially, then moving towards semi-knocked down and completely knocked-down kits, culminating in full-scale indigenous manufacturing. WASS also aims to enable the Indian Navy to fully manage the torpedoes’ lifecycle, including maintenance and training.





Strategically, the procurement is urgent given the rapid underwater capability expansion of regional adversaries. Pakistan is boosting its submarine fleet with Chinese aid, and China’s PLA Navy operates the world’s largest and fastest-growing submarine force, expected to reach 80 vessels by 2035.





Officials stress the necessity of enhancing torpedo armament alongside plans for additional submarines under Project 75 India to transform India into a true blue-water navy capable of projecting power beyond coastal waters.





The heavyweight torpedo procurement for India’s Kalvari-class subs is a close race primarily between Italy’s Black Shark and France’s F21, balancing cost, technological capabilities, and strategic partnerships.





The Italian bid offers competitive pricing and a strong Make in India promise, while the French torpedo brings proven operational experience and integration with existing submarine technology.





This acquisition, alongside the indigenous Varunastra development, will significantly bolster the Indian Navy’s underwater warfare effectiveness and self-reliance in the coming decade.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







