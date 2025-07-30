Destroyed Pak drones by India's advanced air defence systems during Operation Sindoor





On 9 May 2025, India’s air defence systems achieved a significant milestone by intercepting and destroying 1,000 drones and missiles launched by Pakistan in a coordinated aerial offensive code-named Operation Sindoor. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing a special session of Parliament, described the attack as “a massive but failed provocation.”





He credited India’s unprecedented air defence operation for successfully neutralizing every single projectile before it could cause damage. Modi emphasized the scale and speed of the attempted assault, noting that the drones—including Turkey sourced Byker YIHA-III Kamikaze models—primarily targeted civilian areas in Amritsar, Punjab.





According to Indian intelligence, this barrage was part of a broader strategy to saturate and overwhelm Indian airspace with fast, low-flying drones and cruise missiles.





The Prime Minister underscored the critical role played by India’s indigenous defence technology in the nation’s robust response, pointing to the efficiency of Indian-manufactured drones, missiles, and radar systems.





He highlighted the success of the “Make in India” initiative, declaring that domestically produced weaponry was central to both the rapid deployment during Operation Sindoor and the effectiveness of the air defence. Modi lauded Indian defence forces for their vigilance, skill, and steadfastness in protecting the nation, asserting that the response should be a source of national pride.





In the aftermath of the attack, Pakistan put forth claims that its offensive had destroyed the Adampur Air Force Base and the S-400 air defence system stationed there.





Prime Minister Modi publicly refuted these assertions during his parliamentary address, revealing that he had personally visited Adampur Air Force Base on 13 May in a display of reassurance and transparency. Among the images shared from his visit was a photograph of Modi saluting, with the S-400 system prominently visible and operational in the background—further debunking Pakistan’s claims of success.





The events of Operation Sindoor and subsequent actions not only demonstrated the heightened capabilities and readiness of India’s air defences but also reinforced confidence in the nation’s indigenous defence manufacturing sector and the operational resolve of its armed forces.





Based On The Print Report







