



Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav officially began his investment drive in Dubai on July 13, 2025, with a high-profile meeting with Mohammad Al Yamahi, President of the Arab Parliament, which represents 22 Gulf countries including Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, and Jordan.





The central aim of this meeting was to strengthen ties between Madhya Pradesh and the Gulf region, fostering opportunities for mutual economic and cultural benefit.





During a private lunch where both leaders were chief guests, CM Yadav spoke extensively about mutual interests, collaboration, and elevating the relationship between Madhya Pradesh and the Arab world. He congratulated Yamahi on his presidency and highlighted Madhya Pradesh’s unique strengths: a population of 90 million, over 30% forest cover, renowned wildlife (notably as the "Tiger capital of the world"), and a robust investment climate.





Yadav emphasised the state’s precious mineral wealth, world-class infrastructure, renewable energy potential (solar, wind, water), significant coal reserves, and status as the "food bowl of India" with large-scale production of soya, wheat, and millets. He also showcased the state’s handicrafts and artisan skills, promising a friendly and customized policy framework for investors.





Yadav called for major collaborations and urged the Arab world to open doors for mutually beneficial business, cultural, travel, and tourism exchanges. In response, Yamahi, who had rescheduled his overseas travel to accommodate the meeting, expressed his commitment to supporting Madhya Pradesh across the 22 Arab countries and strengthening trade, business, and industry ties.





He acknowledged the significant role of the Indian diaspora in the Gulf and offered a traditional sweet, Umm e Ali, to Yadav, inviting him and his family for a future visit. Both leaders agreed to work on improving connectivity for people and products between Madhya Pradesh and the Gulf region.





This Dubai visit is part of a broader international investment campaign by CM Yadav, who is also scheduled to visit Spain, aiming to brand Madhya Pradesh as a premier global investment destination and create new employment opportunities for the state’s people.





