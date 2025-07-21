



Union Minister of State for External Affairs, Pabitra Margherita, delivered a keynote address at the ASEAN-India Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, on July 10, 2025, where he reiterated Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision that “the 21st century is the Asian Century, a century for India and ASEAN countries.”





Margherita’s remarks underscored the robust and deepening ties between India and the ASEAN bloc, emphasizing the shared civilizational bonds and strategic alignment that define the relationship.





During his speech, Margherita announced the 100 percent implementation of the ASEAN-India Plan of Action 2021-2025, achieved with the support of ASEAN partners. This milestone reflects the growing practical cooperation across political-security, economic, and socio-cultural domains.





He highlighted that ASEAN is the cornerstone of India’s Act East Policy and Indo-Pacific vision, with India firmly supporting both ASEAN unity and centrality. The synergy between the ASEAN Outlook on the Indo-Pacific (AOIP) and India’s Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative (IPOI) was cited as a positive force for regional stability and prosperity.





Margherita extended congratulations to Malaysia for its Chairmanship of ASEAN and expressed appreciation for Lao PDR’s leadership in 2024. He also welcomed Timor Leste’s upcoming membership as the 11th ASEAN member in October 2025, assuring continued Indian support. Marking the 10th anniversary of the ASEAN Community, he recognized the adoption of the Kuala Lumpur Declaration on ASEAN Community Vision 2045 as a significant achievement.





Recalling Prime Minister Modi’s active engagement—having attended 11 ASEAN-India Summits—Margherita referenced Modi’s recent 10-point plan to strengthen the ASEAN-India Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is currently being implemented. He stressed that the partnership thrives on strong people-to-people linkages and highlighted the importance India places on ASEAN-led mechanisms.





The meeting also saw the adoption of a new ASEAN-India Plan of Action for 2026-2030, aiming to further expand cooperation in areas such as the digital economy, disaster management, defense, maritime security, and health. Margherita’s visit included bilateral meetings with ASEAN leaders and participation in related forums, reinforcing India’s commitment to ASEAN unity, centrality, and the broader Indo-Pacific regional architecture.





Margherita expressed deep appreciation to all ASEAN Foreign Ministers for their efforts in strengthening ASEAN-India relations through substantive and tangible cooperation, reaffirming India’s vision of a shared and prosperous future for the region.





Based On ANI Report







