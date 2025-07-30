



Prime Minister Narendra Modi has categorically stated that no world leader asked India to stop or suspend Operation Sindoor, directly refuting former US President Donald Trump's claims that he had pressured India and Pakistan to cease hostilities during the conflict in May 2025.





Modi emphasised that India acted on its sovereign decision and that the operation is still ongoing, with Pakistan remaining on notice. He highlighted his conversation with then-US Vice President J.D. Vance on May 9, where he warned that India would respond fiercely if Pakistan launched an attack, making it clear that no external mediation influenced India’s decision-making in the matter.





Modi further asserted that India’s military response was decisive and effective, destroying over 100 terrorists and their camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in just 22 minutes. Operation Sindoor was framed as a demonstration of India’s "Made in India" military might, utilizing indigenous technology and weapons that gained global attention.





Modi criticised Pakistan’s false claims about damages to Indian airbases, particularly debunking reports about the destruction of India’s Adampur Air Force base, which he personally inspected intact.





Regarding the ceasefire, Modi explained that India informed Pakistan "just minutes" after the operation was conducted about the objectives achieved, to gauge Pakistan’s intentions. Opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi accused the government of quickly surrendering or halting military action, but Modi countered these accusations, saying the ceasefire was a strategic choice and that India did not lose its upper hand.





In addition, Modi criticised former Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru’s decision to sign the Indus Waters Treaty with Pakistan, stating "blood and water cannot flow together," and reiterated that India had put the treaty on hold to protect the interests of its citizens and farmers.





He underscored that India will not succumb to Pakistan’s nuclear bluff or blackmail and will continue a strong stance against terrorism and aggression from its neighbour.





In summary, PM Modi’s statements during July 2025 stressed that:





No global leader, including the US president, asked India to halt Operation Sindoor India’s military action was sovereign, strategic, and effective Operation Sindoor is not over; Pakistan remains under threat India rejected any external pressure or mediation claims as false India is firm on its policies regarding terrorism, the Indus Waters Treaty, and Pakistan’s nuclear threats





This response clears the narrative that India’s actions were autonomous and backed by military and diplomatic prudence, countering opposition critiques and remarks from foreign leaders.





Based On TOI Report







