



Nyoma, located in eastern Ladakh, is being developed into India’s highest fighter-capable airbase at an altitude of 13,700 feet, situated just 30 to 35 kilometers from the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China.





This strategic project, costing about ₹214–219 crore, is part of India’s response to increased Chinese infrastructure and military activity along the LAC, as well as concerns over military coordination between China and Pakistan.





The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) is spearheading construction, transforming the previously mud-paved Advanced Landing Ground (ALG) into a robust, all-weather airfield with a paved 3-kilometer runway, expected to be fully operational by October 2025.





Nyoma’s proximity to the LAC—much closer than existing airfields at Leh or Thoise—means it offers rapid response capabilities for the Indian Air Force (IAF), with fighters like the Rafale, Su-30MKI, and MiG-29 expected to operate from the base.





This allows quicker interdiction strikes, air support, and surveillance near high-tension flashpoints. Its flat valley geography facilitates reliable take-off and landing operations year-round, making it more reliable than several other airfields in the region.





Engineered for extreme conditions, Nyoma is designed to withstand winter temperatures plunging to -40°C. Special modifications are being made to fighter jet engines and support infrastructure to ensure reliable operation in such a cold, high-altitude environment. Construction was carried out in a tight window between May and November due to harsh weather, with female officers of the BRO notable among the engineering leadership.





The new airbase is not only a runway but a full-fledged military hub, featuring bombproof hangars, radar stations, ammunition bunkers, air traffic control, and hardened aircraft shelters. It can support rapid deployment of troops and equipment, emergency operations, as well as recovery and minor maintenance of aircraft in the field.





Historically used for helicopter and transport aircraft deployments—including Chinook, C-130J, and Mi-17—the upgraded Nyoma will greatly enhance IAF’s logistical and operational flexibility in the challenging terrain of Ladakh.





Nyoma’s strategic value extends beyond deterrence against China. Its location enables coverage of both the PLA Western Theatre Command and, to the west, Pakistan’s Forward Command Northern Areas and airfields like PAF Base Qadri.





The airfield will also strengthen India’s capabilities with potential deployment of UCAVs (Unmanned Combat Aerial Vehicles) and attack helicopters, supporting a range of offensive and defensive operations in response to a China-Pakistan nexus.





With its operationalisation, Nyoma will join Leh, Kargil, and Thoise as a fourth key IAF base in Ladakh, redefining military balance in the Himalayas, accelerating force mobilization, and signalling India’s intent and capacity to defend its northern frontiers.





