



The Indian Army has embarked on a transformative path to modernize and bolster its operational capabilities, as unveiled by Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi during the 26th Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrations in Drass on July 26, 2025.





Central to this transformation is the creation of the “Rudra” all-arms brigades and “Bhairav” Light Commando Battalions, strategically designed to enhance the Army’s effectiveness in border areas and counter future security threats.



Rudra: Integrated All-Arms Brigades





The “Rudra” brigades represent a ground breaking shift in the Army’s combat structure. These formations integrate diverse fighting arms — infantry, mechanised infantry, armoured units, artillery, special forces, and unmanned aerial systems (UAS) — into cohesive operational units. The goal is to ensure versatile, rapid, and flexible responses to modern battlefield challenges by consolidating combat power, logistics, and support under one unified command. Two existing infantry brigades deployed along border areas have already been converted into Rudra brigades, showcasing this new multi-domain approach.





By integrating these traditionally separate components, the Rudra brigades are expected to execute complex operations with enhanced coordination, speed, and firepower. Each brigade is supported by tailored logistics and combat support, further strengthening its ability to operate independently in diverse and high-threat environments.





This structural change is part of a broader series of modernization measures—such as the inclusion of Drone Platoons in every infantry battalion and the outfitting of artillery with Divyastra and Loiter Munition Batteries—to ensure technological parity and battlefield supremacy.





Bhairav: Agile Light Commando Battalions





Parallel to the Rudra initiative, the Indian Army has established “Bhairav” Light Commando Battalions. These units are agile, highly trained special forces tasked with carrying out swift, decisive, and surprise operations along the nation’s borders. Their primary objective is to “shock” the adversary through speed, adaptability, and targeted acts, offering a formidable counter to unforeseen threats or incursions.





The Bhairav Battalions enhance the Army’s capability to project force rapidly, making them a crucial component in India’s border security—especially in terrains and situations requiring discreet, high-impact actions.





Technological Upgrades And Multi-Domain Readiness





Both Rudra and Bhairav formations are bolstered by the induction of advanced technology. The widespread deployment of drones, indigenous missile systems for Army Air Defence, and the creation of Divyastra Batteries equip the Indian Army with formidable reconnaissance, precision-strike, and anti-aerial capabilities. This aligns with the Army’s vision of a “future-oriented force,” ready to face challenges presented by technologically advanced adversaries.





Context And Strategic Messaging





General Dwivedi’s announcement comes amid heightened border tensions and recent high-profile operations, notably Operation Sindoor, which saw precise cross-border strikes against terrorist infrastructure following a grievous terrorist attack in Pahalgam. The prompt and effective Indian response underscored a new doctrine of decisive, measured retaliation to any infringement on sovereignty or security.





Commemoration And Tribute





At the Kargil War Memorial, General Dwivedi also remembered the sacrifices of the 1999 Kargil War heroes, paying tribute to their courage and to the families who supported them, reinforcing the Army’s commitment to safeguarding the nation’s sovereignty.





The establishment of Rudra brigades and Bhairav Light Commando Battalions marks a significant leap in operational readiness and adaptive warfare for the Indian Army. These reforms reflect a commitment to constructing a leaner, more versatile, and technologically empowered military—ready to meet the security demands of the 21st century.





Agencies







