



The Ministry of Defence, Government of India, has issued a Request for Information (RFI) pertaining to the procurement of Low Level Light Weight Radar (Enhanced) {LLLR(E)}, inviting interested companies, firms, and vendors to submit detailed information regarding radar products they can supply that meet or exceed the specified technical and operational parameters.





The procurement aims to enhance the defence capability by acquiring advanced radar systems capable of detecting, tracking, and monitoring low-altitude targets with improved efficiency, portability, and operational effectiveness.





The intended use of the LLLR(E) is to provide comprehensive surveillance and detection capabilities against various aerial threats at low altitudes. The equipment must fulfil stringent operational and technical requirements as outlined in the RFI document.





Vendors are requested not only to respond with compliance details related to these broad parameters but also to include comprehensive technical documentation, product brochures, and relevant literature to support their product claims and demonstrate their ability to meet the enhanced operational demands.





Such documentation will assist the Ministry of Defence in evaluating the technical suitability and performance capabilities of the radar systems on offer.





The procurement process will follow a ‘Single Stage-Two Bid System,’ which involves the issuance of a Request for Proposal (RFP) for technical and commercial offers to be submitted simultaneously, but in two separate sealed envelopes.





This approach ensures clarity in evaluation by first assessing the technical merits of the proposed radar systems, followed by a commercial evaluation only of those technically qualified. Furthermore, the commercial offers submitted by vendors need to maintain a validity period of at least 18 months beyond the last date for submission, ensuring stability and firm pricing throughout the evaluation and final procurement phase.





The Ministry of Defence’s RFI for LLLR(E) represents a crucial step towards acquiring advanced radar technology tailored to enhance low-level surveillance capabilities. Prospective suppliers are encouraged to provide thorough and well-documented responses in line with the technical specifications and operational criteria outlined, supported by detailed product literature and performance data.

This systematic approach is designed to identify the most capable and cost-effective radar solutions, thereby reinforcing the nation’s defence infrastructure with cutting-edge, lightweight, and enhanced radar systems.











