



Operation Baam (Dawn), launched by the Balochistan Liberation Front (BLF), represents the most extensive and coordinated militant offensive in Balochistan’s recent history, crippling large parts of the province through over 70 simultaneous attacks across multiple districts.





The operation, named after the Balochi word for "dawn," marks a strategic shift for the BLF from traditional hit-and-run tactics to open, frontal assaults on military posts, police checkpoints, and critical infrastructure.





Scope And Impact





The attacks disrupted internet connectivity, halted train services, and blocked major highways, including key sections of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)—a central feature of China’s Belt and Road Initiative.





Targets included state infrastructure, security forces, and economic interests. Military checkpoints and posts in Quetta, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat, Kharan, and Sibi came under heavy gunfire and explosives.





Telecom towers were destroyed, and major roads such as the Quetta-Sibi Road and Kalat-Manguchar stretch were blocked, causing widespread paralysis of movement and commerce.





In Balida, a UBL bank was set on fire after evacuation. In Musakhel, mineral-laden trucks and buses carrying suspected intelligence operatives were intercepted, and nine individuals were reportedly executed.





In Dasht and Gwarkop, military drones were shot down, mortar fire was launched into army camps, and a Coast Guard post in Gwadar as well as an FC checkpoint in Moondi Cross were attacked, exposing vulnerabilities along the coast.





Levies posts near Dasht and Kolpur were seized, with weapons and vehicles confiscated by BLF fighters.





Geographical Expansion





Traditionally active in Makuran, Awaran, and parts of Khuzdar, the BLF expanded its operations during Operation Baam to Sohbatpur, Nasirabad, Karmo Wadh, and other eastern areas, countering previous claims of limited reach.





The offensive stretched from the Makran coast to the Koh-e-Suleman mountains, demonstrating the group’s increased organizational capacity and operational range.





Casualties And Symbolism





The BLF claims that 80% of its objectives have been achieved, emphasizing the operation’s success in both tactical and symbolic terms.





The attacks are seen as carrying more political symbolism than pure military ambition, sending a message of resilience and organization to both Pakistani authorities and the international community.





The operation included ethnic-targeted killings; for example, in Mekhtar near Musakhel, twelve passengers reportedly from Punjab were executed after being taken off a bus.





Response And Aftermath





The Pakistani government has not issued an official response, but security alerts have been declared in CPEC-adjacent regions, and reinforcements are being deployed to affected districts.





The offensive has triggered widespread disruption, and security forces have launched intense search operations in response.





Experts view Operation Baam as a strategic show of strength by the BLF after years of media blackout and waning global attention on the Baloch cause.





Operation Baam marks a significant escalation in the Baloch insurgency, demonstrating the BLF’s ability to coordinate large-scale, geographically dispersed attacks that have severely disrupted state control and infrastructure across Balochistan.





