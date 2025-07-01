



Pakistan is set to assume the presidency of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for the month of July 2025, marking a significant milestone in its ongoing two-year term as a non-permanent member, which began in January 2025.





This presidency, which rotates monthly among the Council’s 15 members in alphabetical order, places Pakistan at the helm of the UN’s most powerful decision-making body during a period of heightened global tensions and humanitarian crises.





Pakistan secured its current seat with overwhelming support, garnering 182 votes out of 193, reflecting the international community’s confidence in its diplomatic capabilities.





Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to the UN, will preside over the Council’s meetings throughout July. He has emphasized that Pakistan’s presidency will be characterised by transparency, inclusivity, and responsiveness.





Ambassador Iftikhar acknowledged the complex geopolitical landscape, marked by increasing instability and threats to international peace and security, and expressed his commitment to addressing these challenges with a principled and balanced approach.





He highlighted Pakistan’s longstanding advocacy for dialogue and diplomacy, as well as its substantial contributions to UN peacekeeping and peace-building efforts, as foundational to its leadership during this critical month.





During its presidency, Pakistan will host two high-level signature events focusing on multilateralism and the peaceful settlement of disputes, as well as on cooperation between the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (UN-OIC). These initiatives underscore Pakistan’s commitment to promoting preventive diplomacy and strengthening partnerships with regional organizations to enhance global peace and security.





The Council’s agenda under Pakistan’s leadership will also address pressing issues in West Asia and developments across Africa, Europe, Asia, and Latin America, ensuring a comprehensive and balanced focus on global hotspots.





Ambassador Iftikhar has already engaged with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, briefing him on the Council’s programme of work for July. He reiterated Pakistan’s readiness to work collaboratively with all Council members to ensure collective and timely action in accordance with the UN Charter and the expectations of the broader UN membership.





Pakistan’s previous terms on the Security Council—spanning 1952-53, 1968-69, 1976-77, 1983-84, 1993-94, 2003-04, and 2012-13—attest to its enduring commitment to multilateralism and its respected role in international diplomacy. As it assumes the presidency once again, Pakistan aims to reinforce the values of dialogue, cooperation, and collective security at the heart of the UN’s mission.





Based On A PTI Report







