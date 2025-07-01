



Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has confirmed he will travel to the United States next week for a high-profile visit that includes a meeting with US President Donald Trump and other top American officials. The visit is scheduled for Monday, July 7, 2025, when Netanyahu will meet Trump at the White House.





During this trip, Netanyahu will also hold talks with several senior US officials, including:





Vice President J.D. Vance Secretary of State Marco Rubio Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth US Special Envoy To The Middle East Steve Witkoff Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick





Netanyahu stated that the meetings will focus on security-related matters, trade agreements, and regional diplomacy. The visit follows Israel’s recent 12-day conflict with Iran, which Netanyahu described as a "significant triumph," and comes amid ongoing efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza and negotiate the release of hostages held by Hamas.





Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer is already in Washington, engaging in talks with White House officials about regional diplomacy, the Gaza conflict, and potential diplomatic deals, including the possible normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia. Netanyahu emphasized that a new US-Israel trade agreement is close, with some final details to be resolved during the visit.





The White House has confirmed the meeting, and US officials have indicated that ending the war in Gaza and securing the release of hostages are top priorities for President Trump in his discussions with Netanyahu. The visit also comes as Netanyahu faces ongoing legal challenges in Israel, with Trump publicly criticizing the Israeli Prime Minister’s trial as a "political witch hunt," drawing parallels to his own legal battles.





This will be Netanyahu’s third visit to Washington since Trump returned to office in January 2025. The diplomatic activity underscores the intensified US push for a resolution to the Gaza conflict and broader regional stability following the recent escalation between Israel and Iran.





