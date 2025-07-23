



The Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed appreciation for India's decision to resume issuing tourist visas to Chinese citizens starting July 24, 2025. The Chinese MFA described the move as a positive development that will facilitate easing cross-border travel, which they consider widely beneficial for both countries. Beijing also indicated willingness to maintain communication and consultation with India to further improve travel relations between the two nations.





This easing comes in the context of a gradual thaw in India-China relations, which had deteriorated sharply after a violent military clash in June 2020 along their disputed Himalayan border, particularly in the Galwan Valley of eastern Ladakh. That clash resulted in the deaths of 20 Indian and at least 4 Chinese soldiers, marking the worst military conflict in four decades.





Following this incident, tensions escalated with India imposing restrictions including cutting passenger air routes and banning Chinese investments and apps. China, meanwhile, had suspended visas for Indian citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic but resumed some categories such as for students and business travellers in 2022.





Tourist visas for Indians had remained restricted until March 2025, when both countries agreed to resume direct air service. Since then, diplomatic engagement has increased, including multiple high-level meetings in 2024 and 2025, such as talks between Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Both sides have expressed intentions to resolve border frictions, pull back troops, and avoid restrictive trade measures to return to normal bilateral relations.





China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun commented that Beijing noted India’s positive move, reaffirming readiness to sustain communication to enhance personal exchanges. The two countries share a long (around 3,800 km) disputed border, with ongoing negotiations aimed at managing and resolving the longstanding territorial disagreements.





China's appreciation of India's resumption of tourist visas reflects a broader trend towards restoring normalcy and easing tensions after years of strained ties since the 2020 border clash. The visa resumption is viewed as a constructive step facilitating people-to-people contact, which underpins improving diplomatic relations between the two Asian neighbours.





