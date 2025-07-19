



More than two months after it was struck by Indian missiles during Operation Sindoor, Pakistan’s Rahim Yar Khan airbase remains non-operational, with its sole runway closed due to ongoing repairs and reconstruction work.





On July 18, 2025, the Pakistan Aviation Authority issued yet another NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which extends the closure until at least August 5, 2025, marking the sixth such notification since the initial attack on May 7, 2025.





The notice specifies that the runway is "not available for flight operations due to work in progress," a phrasing which, according to analysts, points to extensive reconstruction following the severe damage inflicted by the Indian strikes.





Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed Forces on the night of May 6–7 targeted several key Pakistani military facilities, including airbases, radar sites, and air defence units, in retaliation for Pakistani attacks after India’s strikes on terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir.





Satellite imagery after the operation revealed a massive crater, nearly 19 feet deep and 43 feet in diameter, in the middle of the airbase’s runway at Rahim Yar Khan, and widespread destruction to hangars, apron areas, and support buildings. Debris reportedly littered the site, leaving the facility unusable for both military and civilian purposes.





Rahim Yar Khan airbase serves as a dual-use facility, playing a critical role in southern Punjab for the Pakistan Air Force and sharing its runway with Shaikh Zayed International Airport for civilian flights. Its proximity to the India-Pakistan border and its use as a forward air operations base underscore its strategic significance.





The continual delay in repairs and repeated extensions of NOTAMs indicate the extent of the damage and the challenges Pakistan faces in restoring the airbase's operational status. Indian officials have described the base as being in "ICU," underscoring its incapacitated state since the strikes.





The prolonged closure of Rahim Yar Khan airbase not only impacts Pakistan’s military preparedness in the region but also disrupts civilian air traffic, as both military and civilian flights depend on the same compromised runway. The situation reflects the broader strategic and operational consequences of Operation Sindoor, which forced Pakistan to the negotiating table for a ceasefire after four days of intense conflict.





