



Paras Anti Drone Technologies, a subsidiary of Paras Defence and Space Technologies, has secured a significant deal to supply advanced counter-unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technology to France-based CERBAIR, valued at ₹22 crore.





Under this agreement, CERBAIR will acquire up to 30 units of the CHIMERA 200 system, a state-of-the-art, man-portable radio frequency detection and neutralisation device. The CHIMERA 200 is specifically engineered as a primary defence against both individual drones and drone swarms, reflecting the growing need for robust counter-UAV solutions in the face of evolving aerial threats.





The CHIMERA 200 system offers exclusive wideband detection and neutralisation capabilities, supporting both omnidirectional and directional operations. Its adaptive and upgradeable configuration enables precise detection of drones, remote controls, and their take-off and control locations across a broad frequency range of 400 MHz to 6 GHz, with the ability to monitor up to five simultaneous bands.





The system’s evolutionary radio frequency architecture, secure API for command and control (C2) and weapons integration, low false alarm rate, and scalable design ensure it is capable of countering current and emerging threats, including IEDs and signal spoofing.





This deal not only strengthens India's position as an emerging and reliable exporter of sophisticated defence technologies but also aligns with the country’s Make-in-India initiative and the goal of achieving USD 5 billion in annual defence exports by 2025.





The CHIMERA 200 has already been field-proven across critical infrastructure sites in India, demonstrating robust and upgradeable detection and neutralisation capabilities, rapid deployment features, and adaptability to evolving UAV threats. These attributes make it highly appealing to both domestic and international security agencies.





The collaboration with CERBAIR is seen as a testament to India’s growing stature as a trusted source of advanced anti-drone technologies. CERBAIR’s decision to prioritize advanced detection and neutralisation customization for the European security landscape reflects global confidence in India’s ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective defence solutions at scale.





The ongoing conflict in Ukraine and shifts in global geopolitics have further increased demand for such solutions in Europe, with CERBAIR’s customers actively seeking demonstrations and deliveries of the CHIMERA 200.





Paras Defence and its subsidiaries maintain manufacturing facilities across India, enabling cost-effective production for military, homeland security, and critical infrastructure clients worldwide. By partnering with CERBAIR, Paras Defence aims to unlock new export opportunities and expand cooperation for future deliveries through 2026 and beyond.





Company leadership emphasizes that delivering field-proven, customizable solutions like the CHIMERA 200 to demanding international markets not only showcases India's technological strength but also supports the nation’s vision of self-reliance and leadership in defence exports.





Based On A PTI Report







