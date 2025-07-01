



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, during his recent visit to the United States, described the trajectory of India-US bilateral relations over the past 25 years as “very positive” and “very strong,” emphasising that the relationship has consistently improved under the last five U.S. Presidents—Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama, Trump, and Biden.





Using the financial metaphor of “trend lines,” Jaishankar pointed out that at the end of each presidential term, India-US ties have been stronger than at the start, a testament to the enduring and deepening partnership between the two countries.





Jaishankar highlighted several structural factors as key drivers of this relationship: economics, technology, education, security, and energy. These elements have not only sustained but also expanded the scope of cooperation, with both nations increasingly seeing each other as strategic partners in a rapidly evolving global landscape.





The minister stressed that while bilateral relationships are never free of issues or differences—such as past disputes over diplomatic incidents, intellectual property rights, and U.S. arms sales to Pakistan—the ability to manage and overcome these challenges has kept the overall trend moving in a positive direction.





Currently, both countries are engaged in what Jaishankar described as a “very intricate trade negotiation,” with negotiators working to finalise a bilateral trade agreement (BTA). He expressed cautious optimism about reaching a successful conclusion, noting that while he cannot guarantee the outcome due to the complexity and the necessity for compromise, he believes a deal is within reach.





Jaishankar remarked that trade negotiations inherently involve “give and take,” reflecting the need for both sides to accommodate each other’s interests and find a middle ground. The White House has confirmed that a breakthrough trade deal is nearing finalisation, with both sides aiming to resolve outstanding issues such as retaliatory tariffs and safeguard duties, and to lay the groundwork for a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement (FTA) by 2030.





Jaishankar’s visit also included participation in the Quad Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Washington, DC, where discussions focused on advancing a shared vision for a free and open Indo-Pacific. The Quad—comprising India, the U.S., Australia, and Japan—is seen as a crucial grouping for regional peace, security, and stability.





The ministers reviewed progress on existing initiatives and explored new proposals ahead of the upcoming Quad Leaders’ Summit, which India will host. Additionally, Jaishankar inaugurated an exhibition at the United Nations in New York titled “The Human Cost of Terrorism,” underscoring India’s commitment to exposing and combating state-sponsored terrorism.





Jaishankar’s remarks reflect a robust and optimistic outlook for India-US relations, underpinned by shared interests and the ability to navigate complex challenges. The ongoing trade negotiations and strategic cooperation within the Quad framework signal a continued upward trajectory for bilateral ties, with both nations poised to further strengthen their partnership in the years ahead.





