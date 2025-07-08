



Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his five-nation tour spanning Ghana, Trinidad & Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia from July 2 to 9, 2025, has prominently showcased India’s cultural heritage by presenting handcrafted gifts to world leaders, reflecting the country’s artistic legacy and spiritual traditions.





In Argentina, PM Modi gifted President Javier Milei a hand-etched silver lion mounted on a Fuchsite stone base. The lion, crafted by Rajasthani artisans, symbolises courage and leadership, while the Fuchsite—known as the "Stone of Healing and Resilience"—adds depth and meaning. This piece exemplifies Rajasthan’s renowned metalwork and gemstone craftsmanship, using materials sourced from India’s mineral-rich regions.





To Argentina’s Vice President, Victoria Villarruel, Modi presented a traditional Madhubani painting of the Sun from Bihar’s Mithila region. Madhubani art, recognised for its bold lines, intricate patterns, and natural colors, is an age-old folk tradition that typically adorns homes during festivals. The painting, highlighting the Sun as a symbol of life and energy and surrounded by floral motifs, celebrates India’s enduring folk artistry.





For Trinidad & Tobago’s Prime Minister, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, Modi offered two significant gifts:





A Kalash (metal vessel) filled with sacred water from the River Sarayu in Ayodhya, revered in Hindu tradition for its association with Lord Ram and believed to bring peace, purity, and prosperity.





A silver replica of the Ayodhya Ram Temple, crafted by artisans from Uttar Pradesh. This pure silver model captures the temple’s sacred architecture and symbolizes righteousness, devotion, and India’s intricate temple craftsmanship.





These gestures of cultural diplomacy are part of Modi’s broader vision for India’s role within BRICS and on the global stage. At the 17th BRICS Summit in Brazil, Modi emphasised redefining the grouping under India’s upcoming chairmanship, focusing on “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability.” He reiterated India’s commitment to people-centric progress, inclusivity, and prioritising the concerns of the Global South, drawing parallels to India’s G20 presidency.





The tour also included vibrant cultural engagements, such as traditional dance and music performances by the Indian diaspora in Brazil, further highlighting India’s rich cultural connections abroad.





Through these carefully chosen gifts and public engagements, PM Modi has effectively projected India’s artistic excellence, spiritual depth, and cultural diversity on the world stage, reinforcing diplomatic ties and fostering a spirit of unity and collaboration among BRICS and partner nations.





Based On ANI Report







