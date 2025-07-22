



RENK Group, a leading German supplier of drive solutions for military and industrial applications, has inaugurated a new manufacturing facility in Shoolagiri, Tamil Nadu, India. The state-of-the-art plant covers approximately 7,000 square meters and is situated within the Tamil Nadu Defence Industrial Corridor, reinforcing RENK’s long-term commitment to both the Indian defence sector and industrial development.





The facility is designed to serve both domestic and international markets through RENK’s dual “local-for-local” and “local-for-global” strategies. It will produce gear units for cement mills, gearboxes for the power and energy sectors, and couplings destined for global deployment.





This approach not only addresses the unique demands of the Indian market but also supports RENK’s global supply chain and export ambitions.





RENK India’s leadership emphasised that this facility is more than a production site—it is “a statement of trust, partnership, and future ambition,” highlighting India’s role as a strategic cornerstone in the company’s global operations, particularly in defence.





The facility will contribute to high localization levels, enabling faster responses to customer needs, greater cost-efficiency, and compliance with India’s “Make in India” policies.





RENK has a proven track record in supporting major Indian defence programs, such as the Arjun main battle tank and the indigenous aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. The new plant is expected to further reinforce RENK’s involvement in upcoming national initiatives, including the Light Tank programme and various naval projects.





This expansion strengthens RENK’s global manufacturing network and positions RENK India as an integral part of both its production and R&D operations, with expanded capacity to localize well-known RENK products for India and neighbouring regions. The move is widely seen as a significant milestone in strategic defence and industrial partnerships between Germany and India.



