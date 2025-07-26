



In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, India has taken significant security measures for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort in New Delhi.





Key steps include a complete ban on Chinese-made surveillance equipment, particularly CCTV cameras, due to concerns over possible data leakage risks. Vendors installing surveillance devices at the Red Fort and surrounding areas have been explicitly instructed not to use any "Made in China" equipment.





Alongside this ban, the Ministry of Defence has boosted aerial security by deploying anti-drone systems and radar capabilities around the Red Fort to prevent any unauthorized aerial intrusion, with the Indian Air Force placed on high alert.





This includes heightened vigilance against unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS), which were central threats highlighted during Operation Sindoor, where Pakistan used loitering munitions and swarm drones that were effectively neutralized by India's multi-layered air defence architecture.





Further, intelligent video surveillance systems will be implemented featuring advanced technological capabilities such as vehicle number plate recognition, face detection, people counting, tripwires, audio detection, and spotting of intrusions, abandoned or missing objects.





The facial recognition system will operate on live and recorded video feeds to match individuals against government watch lists, triggering immediate alerts to control rooms to enhance on-ground security.





The enhanced security measures, combining a ban on Chinese surveillance gear and a multi-faceted approach including anti-drone technology and smart video surveillance, signal a comprehensive response designed to safeguard the Independence Day venue from recent aerial threats linked to Operation Sindoor.





Based On The Hindu Report







