

The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has emerged as a significant milestone in India-China relations, drawing widespread appreciation across India. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, during his visit to Beijing, conveyed this sentiment directly to Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

This development marks a notable step forward in the normalization of bilateral ties, which had been strained since the Galwan Valley standoff in 2020.





The Kailash Mansarovar Yatra holds immense religious and cultural importance for Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists. Pilgrims undertake the journey annually between June and September, traversing either the Lipulekh Pass in Uttarakhand (a route in operation since 1981) or the Nathu La Pass in Sikkim (opened in 2015). The Yatra is revered for its spiritual value, breath taking natural beauty, and the sense of adventure it offers to thousands of devotees and travellers each year.





The pilgrimage had been suspended since 2020, primarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lack of renewed arrangements from the Chinese side. The Indian government consistently raised the issue of resumption in diplomatic exchanges, emphasizing the Yatra's significance to the Indian populace. The recent agreement to restart the pilgrimage after nearly five years is seen as a positive gesture, signaling a willingness on both sides to move towards normalcy and mutual benefit.





Jaishankar's visit to China is his first in five years and comes at a time when both nations are marking the 75th anniversary of their diplomatic relations. In his discussions, Jaishankar highlighted the importance of open dialogue, especially given the complex international environment and the need for major Asian economies to maintain communication. He also reiterated India's support for China's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), reflecting a broader commitment to regional cooperation.





This visit builds on a series of recent high-level engagements, including trips by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval for SCO-related meetings. The improvement in bilateral ties was noted by both sides, with Jaishankar expressing confidence that ongoing discussions would sustain this positive trajectory.





The Galwan Valley incident in 2020 represented the lowest point in India-China relations in decades, resulting in casualties on both sides and a sharp escalation of tensions. In response, both countries have sought to revive dormant dialogue mechanisms, such as the Special Representatives (SR) talks aimed at resolving the long-standing boundary dispute. The decision to reactivate these channels reportedly followed a brief exchange between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping during a summit in Kazan, Russia, in October of the previous year.





Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is also expected to visit India soon to continue these discussions, underscoring a mutual recognition of the need for sustained engagement and trust-building measures.





The resumption of the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra stands as a symbol of improving India-China relations and the potential for mutually beneficial outcomes through continued normalisation. It reflects not only the restoration of a cherished spiritual journey for thousands of Indians but also a cautious optimism for the future trajectory of bilateral ties, rooted in dialogue, cooperation, and respect for shared interests.





Based On ANI Report





