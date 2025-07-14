



External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar conducted a series of high-level meetings during his visit to Singapore on July 13, 2025, reflecting the strategic importance India places on its relationship with Singapore.





He met with President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade & Industry Gan Kim Yong, and Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan.





The discussions centred on reviewing the progress made on outcomes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s earlier visit, as well as the second round of the India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable (ISMR). Key areas of cooperation reviewed included investments, industrial parks, semiconductors, infrastructure, skill development, and connectivity.





Both sides also exchanged views on broader regional and global issues, notably developments in ASEAN, the Indo-Pacific, and other global matters. Singapore’s central role in India’s Act East Policy was reaffirmed, with Jaishankar describing Singapore as “at the heart” of this policy and emphasizing the country’s significance in India’s strategic and economic outreach to Southeast Asia.





Jaishankar also met Teo Chee Hean, former Senior Minister and Chairman-designate of Temasek Holdings, to discuss the ongoing transformation in India and explore opportunities for Temasek to expand its investments there. The visit was highlighted by both sides as part of regular high-level exchanges, underscoring the robust and evolving partnership between the two countries.





Singaporean Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, after meeting Jaishankar, noted that as the world moves towards greater multipolarity, India’s role as a major global player will only increase. The two countries agreed to hold the third India-Singapore Ministerial Roundtable in New Delhi soon, further cementing their commitment to deepening bilateral cooperation.





Following his engagements in Singapore, Jaishankar proceeded to China to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Foreign Ministers’ Meeting in Tianjin and to hold bilateral meetings, marking his first visit to China since the Galwan Valley clashes in 2020.





