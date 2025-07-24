



On July 24, 2025, a twin turboprop Antonov An-24 passenger aircraft carrying a total of 47 individuals, including five children, went missing during a domestic flight over Russia’s Far Eastern Amur Region. The flight had originated from Blagoveshchensk and was bound for Tynda, covering a distance of approximately 570 kilometres.





The aircraft lost contact with air traffic control shortly before it was due to land, just a few kilometres away from its destination in Tynda. According to official statements by Amur Region Governor Vasily Orlov, the plane was carrying 43 passengers alongside four crew members at the time it disappeared from radar.





Emergency services immediately launched a search and rescue operation to locate the plane. However, their efforts have been complicated by the challenging terrain of the region. The area is largely covered by taiga, a dense boreal forest, which greatly hampers visibility and accessibility for search teams.





The Antonov An-24, the model involved in the incident, is an aircraft developed in the 1950s and remains widely used across Russia for both cargo and passenger transportation. Over 1,000 units of this aircraft type were produced historically, highlighting its longstanding presence in Russian aviation.





As of this report, there have been no confirmed sightings of wreckage or survivors from the missing flight. Authorities continue their search amid concerns owing to the difficult geographical conditions.





The situation remains fluid, and updates are expected as search operations continue in this remote and forested part of Russia. The loss of contact with the plane shortly before landing raises serious concerns about the fate of those aboard. Investigations are likely to follow once the aircraft is located to determine the cause of the disappearance and to provide clarity to the affected families and authorities.





