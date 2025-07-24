



Major General (Res) Amir Baram, Director General of Israel's Ministry of Defence, met with Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi in New Delhi to discuss geostrategic developments in the region and ways to further strengthen bilateral defence cooperation between India and Israel.





The meeting highlighted both countries' shared commitment to promoting regional stability and explored avenues to deepen their defence ties through a long-term, institutional framework approach. This visit marks a significant step in reinforcing the strategic partnership between India and Israel.





Earlier, Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh also held a bilateral meeting with Major General Amir Baram, where both sides agreed to enhance defence cooperation with a future-oriented perspective. They reviewed the progress of ongoing collaborative defence activities since the last Joint Working Group meeting held in India in July 2024.





During the engagements, Major General Baram condemned the terrorist attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in 26 deaths, including a foreign national, and expressed full support for India's fight against terrorism. Defence Secretary Singh reiterated India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and condemned the attacks in Israel on October 7, 2023, calling for the release of all hostages.





The discussions also signalled a mutual intent to develop a structured institutional framework aimed at deepening defence relations and ensuring sustained strategic cooperation. The visit and meetings underscored the growing defence partnership and the commitment of India and Israel to work collaboratively for regional security and stability.





Based On ANI Report





