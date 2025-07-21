



On July 20, 2025, a quadcopter operated by security forces lost connection during a routine training sortie and crashed in an open area in Dhulkot, Ambala. The incident occurred around 1200 hours amidst enhanced training efforts that have been underway since Operation Sindoor.





According to an official statement, the unmanned aerial vehicle encountered a technical snag, resulting in the loss of contact with its operators. Consequently, the quadcopter descended uncontrolled and landed in an open field, causing no damage to property or harm to civilians.





Local eyewitnesses reported that they observed the drone flying overhead before it suddenly went out of control and plummeted to the ground. Upon being notified of the incident, a team from the Baldev Nagar police station, led by station in-charge Ramesh Kumar, promptly responded to the scene.





Army and Air Force personnel were also quick to arrive and secured the fallen quadcopter for examination and further action.





The timely response by both police and military authorities ensured that the situation remained safe and under control, with no casualties or disturbances reported. Investigations into the technical failure have commenced to prevent similar incidents during future training exercises.





Based On A PTI Report







