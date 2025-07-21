



Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a four-day visit to the United Kingdom and the Maldives from July 23 to 26, 2025, as announced by India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). This official trip is scheduled at the invitation of UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, representing important diplomatic outreach and signalling resets in both relationships.





UK Leg (July 23–24)





In the first leg of his trip, PM Modi will visit the UK, marking his fourth visit to the country and his first since 2018. This visit is particularly significant as it will see Modi hold wide-ranging talks with his counterpart Keir Starmer, focusing on the full spectrum of India-UK bilateral relations.





The discussions are expected to encompass areas including trade and economy, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate, health, education, and people-to-people exchanges. PM Modi will also likely call on King Charles III.





A major highlight is the anticipated formal signing of the long-pending India-UK Free Trade Agreement (FTA), which was finalized in May after nearly three years of negotiations. The FTA is designed to eliminate or reduce tariffs on about 99% of Indian exports and is projected to provide greater access for British products—such as whisky, automobiles, and financial services—to the Indian market. The agreement aims to double the current bilateral trade by 2030.





Maldives Leg (July 25–26)





The second leg involves a state visit to the Maldives, the first by a head of state since President Mohamed Muizzu assumed office. This will be PM Modi’s third visit to the Maldives and the first by a foreign leader during Muizzu’s presidency. Prime Minister Modi will be the Guest of Honour at the 60th Independence Day celebrations of the Maldives on July 26, becoming the first foreign leader to attend these celebrations during this presidential term.





The visit represents a significant diplomatic gesture to reset and strengthen bilateral ties, especially following strains that emerged after President Muizzu, perceived as tilting towards China, took office.





During his time in Malé, PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with President Muizzu, focusing on mutual interests and reviewing progress on the implementation of the India-Maldives Joint Vision for a Comprehensive Economic and Maritime Security Partnership, which was adopted during Muizzu’s visit to India in October 2024.





This visit underscores India’s commitment to the Maldives under its ‘Neighbourhood First’ policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, reaffirming the importance of solid maritime and economic cooperation between the two countries.





The visit is positioned as an opportunity to deepen economic, security, and people-to-people ties with both the UK and the Maldives, while reflecting the strategic significance India places on these bilateral partnerships in the evolving global context.





