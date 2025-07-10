



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla and his fellow Axiom Mission 4 (Ax-4) crew members will remain aboard the International Space Station (ISS) longer than initially planned, as their return has been delayed beyond the original two-week schedule.





The European Space Agency (ESA) has stated that the crew is now expected to return no earlier than July 14, though this date is provisional and subject to change depending on various operational and environmental factors, including the undocking schedule of the Space Dragon spacecraft and favourable landing conditions on Earth.





Notably, there has been no official confirmation from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) regarding the exact return date.





The Ax-4 mission began on June 25, 2025, with the successful launch of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket carrying the Dragon spacecraft Grace. The crew, comprising Mission Commander Peggy Whitson, Pilot Shubhanshu Shukla, and Mission Specialists Stawosz Uznański-Wiśniewski and Tibor Kapu, docked with the ISS on June 26 after a 28-hour journey. Scientific operations commenced on June 27, marking the start of a planned 14-day mission that was originally set to conclude by July 10.





The extension means Shukla and his colleagues will spend almost three weeks in space, rather than the two weeks initially scheduled. Such mission extensions are not uncommon and can result from a variety of factors, including technical checks, space weather, and the need for safe landing zones on Earth.





Previous issues, such as a liquid oxygen leak in the Falcon 9 rocket and an air leak in the ISS’s Zvezda module, have demonstrated how even minor technical problems can necessitate schedule adjustments.





Despite the delay, the Ax-4 crew continues to carry out a range of important scientific experiments. Shukla has played a central role in several key research activities, including studies on cyanobacteria to understand how spaceflight affects photosynthetic organisms, and participation in the Myogenesis investigation, which examines muscle atrophy in microgravity.





The data, samples, and observations gathered during these experiments are expected to provide critical insights for both space exploration and terrestrial applications, such as combating muscle-wasting diseases on Earth.





Astronauts are rigorously trained to handle such mission extensions, with space agencies ensuring they are prepared for both expected and unforeseen scenarios. The ISS is well-stocked with essential supplies, including food, water, oxygen, and medical provisions, and regular cargo missions provide additional resources. This ensures that the crew can maintain their health, continue scientific work, and stay in communication with mission control throughout their extended stay.





As preparations and checks for the crew’s return unfold, the global scientific community and the public await an official announcement regarding the final return schedule. The Ax-4 mission represents a significant milestone for international space cooperation, with Shubhanshu Shukla’s participation marking a new chapter for India and its partners in human spaceflight.





