



During the recent Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Washington, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised that the South China Sea remains an "issue of great concern" for all four Quad member nations—India, the United States, Australia, and Japan.





Jaishankar highlighted that these countries share a common priority: ensuring that the South China Sea, a vital international waterway, remains peaceful and free of conflict due to their significant interests in the region.





The ministers discussed the ongoing disputes in the South China Sea and collectively underscored the need to find peaceful solutions. They reiterated their strong opposition to any unilateral actions that seek to alter the status quo by force or coercion.





The joint statement released after the meeting expressed serious concerns over dangerous and provocative actions in the region, specifically mentioning interference with offshore resource development, repeated obstruction of the freedoms of navigation and overflight, and hazardous manoeuvres by military aircraft, coast guard, and maritime militia vessels. Particular concern was raised about the unsafe use of water cannons and ramming or blocking actions, which threaten regional peace and stability.





The Quad ministers also condemned the militarisation of disputed features in the South China Sea and stressed the importance of upholding freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded commerce, and adherence to international law, particularly as reflected in the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS).





They reaffirmed their commitment to defending the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity across the Indo-Pacific. The statement emphasised that all countries in the region should be free from coercion, and the Quad remains firmly opposed to any attempts to change the status quo by force.





Beyond the South China Sea, the meeting also addressed broader challenges and opportunities in the Indo-Pacific, exploring how the Quad could leverage its collective strength to advance peace, security, and prosperity in partnership with regional partners.





The ministers reiterated their support for ASEAN centrality and the peaceful resolution of maritime disputes, referencing the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal award as a key milestone for resolving such disputes in accordance with international law.





The Quad's unified stance reflects a deep and ongoing concern over the South China Sea, with an explicit focus on maintaining stability, upholding international law, and preventing any escalation or unilateral changes to the status quo in this strategically critical region.





