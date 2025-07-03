



During a historic visit to Ghana—the first by an Indian Prime Minister in over three decades—Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ghanaian President John Mahama elevated bilateral relations to a Comprehensive Partnership, signalling a significant deepening of cooperation across multiple strategic sectors.





PM Modi emphasised the "immense scope" for collaboration in critical minerals, defence, maritime security, and energy, reflecting both nations’ intent to leverage their complementary strengths for mutual benefit.





The leaders agreed to intensify cooperation in the exploration and mining of critical minerals, with Indian companies set to play a more active role in Ghana’s resource sector. This aligns with global efforts to secure supply chains for minerals essential to high-tech and green industries.





In the area of defence and maritime security, both countries underscored the importance of safeguarding regional stability and combating transnational threats, including terrorism and piracy. Enhanced collaboration in these sectors is expected to include joint training, capacity building, and technology sharing.





Economic engagement was a central theme, with both sides aiming to double bilateral trade within five years. Discussions covered expanding cooperation in FinTech, skill development, and healthcare, with India offering its expertise in digital payments and technology-driven solutions. The visit also saw the signing of four agreements, notably in culture and traditional medicine, further broadening the partnership’s scope.





PM Modi expressed gratitude for being conferred Ghana’s highest state honour, 'The Officer of the Order of the Star of Ghana,' dedicating it to the youth and the enduring ties between the two nations. He reaffirmed India’s commitment to stand by Ghana as a trusted friend and development partner, pledging continued support for its development journey.





This upgraded partnership not only strengthens bilateral ties but also reinforces India’s broader commitment to Africa and the Global South, aligning with shared democratic values and sustainable development goals. Both leaders also addressed global challenges, advocating for dialogue-driven solutions and supporting the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20 under India’s presidency.





Based On ANI Report







