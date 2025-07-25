



Thai and Cambodian forces engaged in a major and deadly escalation of their longstanding border dispute, resulting in at least 11 deaths, mostly civilians, and dozens of injuries.





The clashes occurred in at least six areas along their 800-kilometer contested border, particularly near the ancient Ta Muen Thom temple on the border of Thailand's Surin province and Cambodia's Oddar Meanchey province.





The immediate trigger was a mine explosion on July 23 along the border that wounded five Thai soldiers. Thailand accused Cambodia of newly laying Russian-made mines in areas previously agreed as safe, which Cambodia denied, attributing the mines to leftover ordnance from past conflicts.





The fighting began early Thursday when Thai forces reported hearing a drone followed by six armed Cambodian soldiers approaching Thai positions.





According to Thailand, it warned the Cambodian soldiers to retreat, but Cambodia opened fire first. Cambodia accused Thailand of first sending a drone and then firing upon Cambodian troops, claiming their actions were self-defence against an incursion.





The conflict rapidly escalated to exchanges of small arms, artillery, BM-21 rockets, and airstrikes, with Thailand deploying six F-16 fighter jets to bomb Cambodian military targets. Thailand alleges Cambodian shelling hit both military and civilian sites, including a hospital, killing at least 11 people (10 civilians and one Thai soldier) and injuring 28 others, while Cambodia has not released casualty figures on their side.





Diplomatic relations sharply deteriorated, with Thailand withdrawing its ambassador and expelling Cambodia's ambassador, while Cambodia downgraded diplomatic ties and recalled its embassy staff in Bangkok. Both sides accuse each other of initiating the violence and violating sovereignty.





The background of the dispute traces to historic treaties and territorial claims including the 1962 International Court of Justice ruling awarding the Preah Vihear temple to Cambodia, but surrounding areas remain contested, and nationalist sentiments on both sides have periodically led to skirmishes including deadly clashes earlier in 2025.





Thai Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai condemned Cambodia’s actions and said Thailand is prepared to escalate self-defence measures in accordance with international law. Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet requested an urgent UN Security Council meeting to address what Cambodia called Thai aggression.





The July 2025 clashes represent the deadliest and most intense episode in the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute in over a decade, involving heavy artillery, airstrikes, and civilian casualties, prompted by a mine incident and longstanding unresolved territorial tensions.





Based On AP Report







