



The tribal regions of North and South Waziristan, as well as Mohmand in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, are witnessing a significant groundswell of peaceful protest and public dissent against the state’s ongoing military approach to regional security.





On Friday, thousands of people, including tribal elders, political leaders, and civil society members, participated in mass rallies and sit-ins across these districts to unequivocally reject any new military operations and caution against further displacement of local communities.





In Mohmand district’s Mian Mandi Bazaar (Halimzai tehsil), a massive rally saw broad collaboration among diverse political and social factions.





Leaders from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), Jamaat-e-Islami (JI), Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Awami National Party (ANP), and the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) united to declare the government's failure to deliver lasting peace. Participants emphasized a desire for stability and condemned past violence, including the recent killing of Maulana Khan Zeb, a respected advocate for tribal rights.





The rally’s collective message centred on citizens’ willingness to comply with the law and pay taxes, appealing simply for the right to live in peace.





In North Waziristan, the Utmanzai Jirga Aman Pasoon organized a demonstration in Miramshah. Key spokesperson Mufti Baitullah voiced the widespread community sentiment that previous large-scale military operations, such as Zarb-i-Azb, had failed to resolve the area’s entrenched issues. The jirga made it clear that any attempts to launch new military campaigns would be met with public opposition.





Among their demands, they highlighted the release of the elder Malik Akbar Khan, who has been imprisoned for eight months, asserting that his freedom is vital for rebuilding trust between the government and local tribal communities.





Plan for further demonstrations was also announced, including a protest in Dattakhel, where residents are suffering through an extended 11-day curfew, severely restricting daily life.





Meanwhile, in Lower South Waziristan, an eight-day sit-in at Wana Bypass Chowk concluded following productive negotiations between protest leaders and district officials.





Outcomes from the dialogue included commitments to reopen the crucial Angoor Adda border crossing, address persistent law and order problems, and recognise tribal ownership rights over local mineral resources.





Economic devastation resulting from the prolonged closure of Angoor Adda was highlighted by Saifur Rehman Wazir, president of the region’s Chamber of Commerce, who noted that the shut down of trade had led to financial losses in the billions and the collapse of local markets.





These orchestrated, non-violent demonstrations reflect a united, collective demand among the tribal populations for rights, peace, and traditional dignity.





The scope and tone of the protests underscore a profound disillusionment with continued militarized responses to the region’s challenges, and a growing insistence that their voices, rights, and economic livelihoods be restored and safeguarded by the state.





