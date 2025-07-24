



China has described its recent diplomatic discussions with India regarding the border situation as "candid." The talks took place in New Delhi under the framework of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on border affairs.





During these meetings, both countries engaged in in-depth communication focused on implementing the outcomes of the 23rd Special Representatives (SRs) meeting on the China-India boundary question. Additionally, they agreed to collaboratively prepare for the forthcoming 24th meeting of the Special Representatives.





India's Ministry of External Affairs expressed satisfaction with the overall peace and tranquillity prevailing along the border areas, which has contributed to the gradual normalization of bilateral relations between the two nations.





The latest WMCC discussions also set the stage for the next round of Special Representative talks scheduled to be held in India later this year. Overall, the interactions between India and China reflect a continued commitment to diplomatic engagement and cooperative efforts to manage and resolve longstanding border issues.





Based On A PTI Report







