



On July 22, 2025, the United States government formally announced that it will withdraw from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), with the decision set to take effect on December 31, 2026.





According to a statement released by U.S. Department of State spokesperson Tammy Bruce, the withdrawal is grounded in what the administration describes as a misalignment between UNESCO’s agenda and American national interests.





Reasons Cited by the U.S.





The primary rationale offered for this decision centres on long-standing concerns about UNESCO’s direction and priorities. The U.S. government explicitly cited:





Alleged Anti-Israel Bias: U.S. officials accused UNESCO of fostering and spreading anti-Israel rhetoric, particularly criticizing the organization’s admission of the “State of Palestine” as a full member in 2011. This move is characterized by the U.S. as “highly problematic” and “contrary to U.S. policy,” further fuelling claims of bias against Israel within the institution.





Promotion of Divisive Agendas: The U.S. statement accused UNESCO of advancing “divisive social and cultural causes” and maintaining an “outsized focus” on the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). These goals, according to U.S. officials, reflect a “globalist, ideological agenda” at odds with the administration’s “America First” foreign policy priorities.





Protecting National Interests: The administration emphasized the need to focus American participation in international organizations on “advancing American interests with clarity and conviction,” suggesting that continued membership in UNESCO no longer serves these interests.





The United States was a founding member of UNESCO in 1945.





First Withdrawal (1984): The U.S. previously withdrew from UNESCO during the Reagan administration, citing issues of perceived anti-Western bias, mismanagement, and politicization. It remained outside the organisation for nearly two decades.





Re-Entry (2003): The administration of George W. Bush re-joined UNESCO, citing notable reforms within the body.





Second Withdrawal (2017): President Donald Trump’s first term saw another U.S. withdrawal, with anti-Israel bias and substantial arrears in dues cited, alongside frustration over alleged lack of reform.





Re-Joining (2023): The U.S. re-entered UNESCO under President Joe Biden, partially to counter growing Chinese influence in the agency’s standard-setting arenas, such as artificial intelligence and education policy.





Current Withdrawal (2025): The Trump administration’s return and subsequent review resulted in this latest decision, marking the third time the U.S. has withdrawn from UNESCO.





UNESCO’s Director-General, Audrey Azoulay, expressed deep regret over the decision, emphasizing that the alleged anti-Israel bias contradicts UNESCO’s dedicated efforts in Holocaust education and combating antisemitism. Azoulay noted that the organization is “unanimously acclaimed by major specialized organizations,” including prominent U.S. institutions. She also highlighted that political tensions have decreased in recent years and described UNESCO as “a rare forum for consensus on action-oriented multilateralism”.





From a practical standpoint, the U.S. withdrawal is significant both financially and symbolically:





The United States has historically been one of the largest contributors to UNESCO’s budget, but its share has decreased in recent years to about 8%, as the agency diversified its funding sources in anticipation of shifting U.S. engagement.





The withdrawal could have implications for American communities and institutions seeking UNESCO World Heritage recognition, as well as for international cooperation on educational, scientific, and cultural initiatives.





The decision to withdraw underscores the polarized debates surrounding multilateral engagement and the U.S. role in international organizations. While American officials maintain that the move protects national interests and responds to concerns over bias and ideological agendas, UNESCO and its supporters argue that such actions undermine global collaboration in education, culture, and science, and fail to recognize the agency’s strides in reform and consensus-building in recent years.





The future of U.S.-UNESCO relations remains uncertain as the withdrawal process unfolds, and its broader effect on international cooperation and diplomatic ties will be observed closely.





