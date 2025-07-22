



India and Russia are significantly expanding their defence manufacturing partnership by advancing negotiations for joint production of the AK-19 carbine and PPK-20 submachine gun, marking a substantial evolution beyond their successful AK-203 assault rifle collaboration. This development represents a strategic deepening of the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) partnership, positioning India as a major hub for small arms manufacturing both for domestic consumption and international export.





The expansion comes as IRRPL approaches a critical milestone in the AK-203 program, with the company targeting 100 percent indigenisation by December 31, 2025. Major General SK Sharma, CEO and CMD of IRRPL, confirmed that discussions with Russia for complete technology transfer of both the AK-19 and PPK-20 are in advanced stages, with these weapons designed to serve not only India's armed and police forces but also international markets.





Current AK-203 Production Success And Timeline





The foundation for this expansion lies in IRRPL's remarkable progress with AK-203 production at their Korwa facility in Amethi, Uttar Pradesh. The company has delivered 55,000 AK-203 rifles as of July 2025, with plans to deliver an additional 7,000 units by August 15, 2025. This achievement represents a significant acceleration from the initial production challenges, with the facility now producing rifles at an unprecedented pace.





Major General Sharma announced that IRRPL will complete the entire contract of 601,427 AK-203 rifles by the end of 2030, approximately 22 months ahead of the original December 2032 deadline. The production capacity will double to 600 rifles per day, translating to one rifle every 100 seconds, with the facility capable of producing 1.5 lakh rifles annually once full indigenisation is achieved.





The indigenisation journey has progressed remarkably, with current production at 50 percent indigenous content, rising to 70 percent by October 2025, and achieving complete indigenisation by year-end. This progression demonstrates India's growing capability in advanced weapons manufacturing and technology absorption.





AK-19 Carbine Features





The AK-19 represents Kalashnikov Concern's adaptation to international standards, being specifically designed for the export market and chambered for 5.56×45mm NATO ammunition. This rifle combines the proven reliability of the AK platform with modern ergonomics suitable for contemporary warfare requirements.





Key specifications of the AK-19 include a weight of 3.35 kg, barrel length of 415 mm, and overall length of 935mm. The rifle features an effective firing range of 500 meters with a cyclic rate of fire of 400 rounds per minute. Unlike the AK-12, the AK-19 incorporates a birdcage-type flash suppressor with provisions for quick-detachable sound suppressors, enhancing its tactical versatility.





The weapon system includes a full-length Picatinny rail across the top cover, allowing for various optical sights and tactical accessories. The rifle utilises a 30-round box magazine and features improved ergonomics with a redesigned polymer stock and pistol grip compared to earlier AK variants.





PPK-20 Submachine Gun Characteristics





The PPK-20 represents a significant evolution from the PP-19 Vityaz, specifically developed to meet Russian military requirements for a compact, reliable submachine gun. Initially designed as the Vityaz-MO for military applications, it was later re-designated as PPK-20 and has seen extensive use by Russian special operations units.





Technical specifications include a weight of 2.9 kg unloaded (3.1 kg with empty magazine), with dimensions of 700 mm with stock extended and 475 mm with stock folded. The weapon features a 233 mm barrel length and achieves a muzzle velocity of 380 m/s. The PPK-20 operates with a cyclic rate of fire of 800 rounds per minute and utilises 30-round magazines.





The submachine gun is chambered for 9×19mm ammunition, including the armour-piercing 7N21 rounds, making it effective against personnel wearing body armour. The weapon incorporates Picatinny-type accessory rails and features an ambidextrous fire selector switch, representing significant ergonomic improvements over its predecessors.





Export Potential And Strategic Implications





The expansion into AK-19 and PPK-20 manufacturing positions India strategically in the global small arms market. Major General Sharma indicated that export inquiries have already been received from multiple countries, particularly those maintaining relationships with both India and Russia, including nations in South East Asia, Africa, and the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region.





The export potential is substantial, given the proven reliability and combat effectiveness of Kalashnikov-pattern weapons globally. The AK-203 has already generated international interest, with zero complaints reported from the Indian Army regarding delivered rifles. This success provides a strong foundation for marketing the upcoming AK-19 and PPK-20 variants to international customers.





Manufacturing Infrastructure And Workforce Development





IRRPL operates from an 8.5-acre facility in Korwa, Amethi, employing over 260 personnel, including eight permanent Russian technical experts who will remain stationed throughout the production cycle. The workforce is expected to expand to 537 employees, with 90 percent being local personnel, contributing significantly to regional employment and skill development.





The facility has established a comprehensive supply chain ecosystem, with the company outsourcing component manufacturing to two primary suppliers who further distribute production to various specialised entities. This approach has created a robust indigenous manufacturing network supporting the small arms industry in India.





The production process involves assembling 50 components comprising 180 child parts, with each rifle designed to fire at least 15,000 rounds during its operational life. The facility incorporates advanced quality control measures and testing protocols to ensure that Indian-manufactured rifles meet or exceed Russian production standards.





Timeline And Future Prospects





The AK-19 and PPK-20 manufacturing program is expected to commence following the completion of technology transfer negotiations, with initial production likely beginning in 2026 as AK-203 production reaches full capacity. The staggered introduction allows IRRPL to leverage existing infrastructure and workforce expertise while expanding capabilities.





Export operations are anticipated to begin once domestic production requirements are satisfied and full production capacity is achieved. The company's charter explicitly includes export provisions, and international interest has already been expressed by multiple countries seeking reliable small arms suppliers.





The long-term vision positions IRRPL among the top five small arms manufacturers globally by 2032, leveraging India's manufacturing capabilities, cost advantages, and the proven reliability of Kalashnikov-pattern weapons. This ambitious goal reflects the strategic importance of the partnership and India's aspirations to become a major defence exporter.





The expansion into AK-19 and PPK-20 manufacturing represents more than just additional product lines; it signifies India's evolution from defence importer to a comprehensive defence manufacturing hub capable of producing world-class weapons systems for both domestic use and international markets. This transformation aligns with India's broader strategic objectives of achieving defence self-reliance while strengthening key international partnerships through mutually beneficial cooperation frameworks.





Based On A ThePrint Report







