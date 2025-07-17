



Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, following his ground breaking mission as India’s first astronaut aboard the International Space Station (ISS), is now back on Earth and recovering well according to Indian Air Force physicians.





Emerging from the 'Grace' crew Dragon space capsule with an evident sense of accomplishment and health, Shukla was aided by attendants—a standard protocol after the bodily strains of space travel—before beginning his compulsory post-flight medical examination. Medical officials report that he is fit, adjusting steadily to Earth's gravity, and is displaying remarkable resilience in his recovery phase.





During his stay aboard the ISS, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) highlighted Shukla’s exceptional adaptation to the microgravity environment. Despite significant physical and psychological challenges inherent to spaceflight, he maintained optimal health. Shukla personally described his initial days in orbit as a period of slow adjustment but was able to normalize quickly, displaying excellent adaptability by the end of his mission.





Structured Medical Recovery





Upon return, Shukla was placed on a well-defined post-mission protocol under joint supervision from Axiom Space and ISRO flight surgeons. This comprehensive seven-day program includes:





Cardiovascular assessments Musculoskeletal and strength tests Psychological debriefs





The aim is to ensure full physiological recovery while collecting critical data for future Indian missions.





NASA’s protocols, adopted worldwide, illustrate the complexities of reacclimating astronauts to Earth’s gravity. According to Dr. Natacha Chough, an experienced NASA flight surgeon, returning crew endure intensive rehabilitation: daily sessions with athletic trainers and therapists focus on rebuilding balance, coordination, and core strength.





In microgravity, the brain relies almost solely on visual cues for orientation, which decreases the activity of systems in the inner ear and cerebellum. Readjustment demands retraining these systems—especially noticeable if astronauts close their eyes or attempt activities without visual input, underscoring the importance of a gradual and meticulous recovery timeline.





Most astronauts regain baseline balance within 7–10 days, enabling the resumption of regular activities such as driving.





Dr. W Selvamurthy, a renowned physiologist, detailed the extensive impact microgravity wields on the human body:





In microgravity, gravity’s absence leads to blood rushing towards the head, causing facial puffiness, nasal congestion, and sometimes vision changes. Although noticeable, these effects are minimal and reversible over short missions such as Shukla’s.





The vestibular system (inner ear) and cerebellum, critical for equilibrium and movement coordination, function differently without gravity. Astronauts may experience disorientation and motion sickness, necessitating rapid adaptation and practice for everyday activities in space.





On the ISS, the lack of a consistent 24-hour day-night cycle—astronauts witness 16 sunrises and sunsets every 24 hours—can disrupt biological clocks, affect neurotransmitters, and cause sleep disturbance. Adherence to strict schedules and use of artificial lighting help mitigate these disruptions.





While microgravity leads to muscle atrophy and bone demineralization over prolonged periods, short missions like Shukla’s pose only minor, clinically insignificant impacts. Astronauts maintain strength through rigorously structured daily exercises using resistance bands and specialized equipment.





Isolation, monotony, and the stress of confined quarters are real issues in space. Astronauts undergo extensive psychological preparation; Shukla’s success is in part attributed to resilience training that equips him to manage these stresses.





A unique hallmark of India’s astronaut program is the inclusion of yoga, championed as a "Brahmastra" (divine weapon) for space medicine by Dr. Selvamurthy. Studies show yoga improves immunity, cognitive function, and emotional stability. Practices such as pranayama (breathing exercises) and meditation not only help regulate physiological stress responses but also enhance operational efficiency, especially within the high-stress, closed environment of a spacecraft.





Union Science Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh lauded Shukla’s return as a milestone, spotlighting the new era for India's space pursuits. Prime Minister Narendra Modi echoed this sentiment, calling Shukla an inspiration who has ignited the dreams of a billion Indians.





The Union cabinet also unanimously hailed the mission, noting that this 18-day voyage extends a “golden glimpse into the future" of India's space ambitions and fuels momentum for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program.





Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic journey not only symbolizes a leap forward for Indian science and technology but also provides invaluable physiological and psychological knowledge for future explorations.





His robust recovery, underpinned by scientific, medical, and traditional wellness approaches like yoga, underscores the comprehensive preparation behind India’s triumph in human spaceflight. This achievement stands as both a testament to individual courage and the collective capability of India’s scientific community.





Agencies







