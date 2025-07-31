



In a dramatic escalation of US-India trade tensions, President Donald Trump announced on July 31, 2025, that the United States will impose a 25% tariff, plus an additional penalty, on all goods imported from India beginning August 1.





The move follows months of stalled negotiations and intensifies longstanding US frustrations with what Trump described as India’s “strenuous and obnoxious non-monetary trade barriers” and some of the world’s highest tariff rates.





Trump made the announcement through posts on his Truth Social platform and reiterated the decision during a White House press conference marking the signing of a Congressional bill. He specifically cited India’s relationship with Russia, imposing the penalty because India purchases significant volumes of Russian oil and military equipment—particularly in the context of ongoing global efforts to pressure Russia over the war in Ukraine.





Although the precise nature and amount of the penalty remain unspecified, the intent is clear: it is a response to what Washington perceives as India undermining Western sanctions on Moscow.





The trade dispute is compounded by India’s active membership in the BRICS alliance (Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, plus others), which Trump branded “anti-United States” and accused of “attacking the dollar.”





According to Trump, “It’s partially BRICS, and it’s partially the trade. This trade situation is a deficit. We had a tremendous deficit,” referencing the US trade deficit with India, which reached $45.7 billion in 2024 on total trade of nearly $130 billion.





Ongoing negotiations between India and the US have yielded little progress. Five rounds of bilateral trade talks since March 2025 have failed to bridge differences—especially on contentious issues like market access for US agricultural products, dairy, and manufactured goods. India’s reluctance to liberalise these sectors reflects domestic concerns over the livelihoods of millions of farmers and small manufacturers. The deadlock prompted Trump’s tariff threat as a form of leverage ahead of a new round of negotiations scheduled for late August.





From the US perspective, India’s tariffs are unreasonably high: the White House and trade advisers have cited average tariffs above 39% on agricultural imports—compared to the approximately 5% US average—with some product lines subject to 50% or more. Trump’s administration has consistently identified these duties, alongside regulatory obstacles, as major contributors to the persistent imbalance in bilateral trade.





Despite the tough public rhetoric, Trump emphasised his longstanding friendship with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He signaled that negotiations are continuing and suggested that India has expressed willingness to reduce tariffs “very substantially,” though he hedged on whether a deal would come together, adding, “We’ll see what happens. It doesn’t matter too much whether we have a deal or whether we charge them a certain tariff. But you’ll know at the end of this week”.





India’s response has so far been measured. The Commerce and Industry Ministry stated that the government is studying the announcement, reaffirming India’s commitment to a “fair, balanced and mutually beneficial” outcome. Indian officials have reserved their rights to take any action within the WTO framework and stressed the need to protect local farmers, entrepreneurs, and MSMEs.





The sudden tariff announcement rattled Indian financial markets and raised concerns across business sectors, particularly in export-heavy industries like pharmaceuticals, automobiles, textiles, gems, and IT services, all of which rely heavily on access to the US market.





In Summary





The US will impose a 25% tariff on all Indian imports, effective August 1, 2025, plus an additional penalty related to India’s dealings with Russia.

Trump cited India’s high tariffs, restrictive non-tariff barriers, and its role in BRICS as key motivating factors.

Bilateral trade negotiations remain deadlocked after five rounds, especially over US demands for greater access to India’s agricultural and manufacturing sectors.

India is reviewing its options, but immediate impacts are apparent in markets and among affected export sectors.

Further talks are anticipated, but neither side has signalled willingness to back down at this stage.





Based On ANI Report







