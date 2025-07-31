



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has successfully completed the flight testing of an indigenous Software Defined Radio (SDR) on the Advanced Light Helicopter Dhruv.





This marks a significant milestone in India's efforts to enhance its avionics and communication technology in military aviation by integrating cutting-edge, software-based radio communication systems into one of its key indigenously developed helicopters.





The indigenous SDR tested on the Dhruv was developed by HAL’s advanced research and development centres, designed to meet the critical requirements of tactical airborne communication, including multi-mode and multi-band operation covering VHF/UHF frequencies.





It is capable of providing secure, highly reliable air-to-air and air-to-ground communications with embedded features such as frequency hopping, dynamic time division multiple access (TDMA) networking, and compatibility with legacy analogue AM/FM radios.





The SDR unit also integrates modern digital signal processing technologies, encryption for communications security (COMSEC), and has built-in test facilities for robust system diagnostics. These capabilities not only enhance communication efficiency and security but also provide interoperability and network-centric operational advantages in complex battlefield environments.





The flight testing on the Dhruv helicopter demonstrates the practical integration of this advanced communication system with the helicopter’s avionics suite, leveraging the versatile platform of the Dhruv, which is widely used by the Indian Armed Forces in roles including transport, reconnaissance, search and rescue, and casualty evacuation.





The indigenous SDR enhances the tactical capabilities of the Dhruv by ensuring dependable and flexible voice and data communications under diverse operational scenarios.





This accomplishment reflects HAL’s growing prowess in indigenous defence technology development and its commitment to self-reliance.





The flight test success also aligns with broader national defence strategies to equip frontline platforms with state-of-the-art, secure, and interoperable communication systems developed within India, reducing dependence on foreign suppliers.





The indigenous SDR’s successful deployment on the Dhruv is expected to be a precursor to its adoption in other military aircraft, further strengthening the country’s defence communication infrastructure.





IDN (With Agency Inputs)







