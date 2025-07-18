



The Resistance Front (TRF) is a terrorist group that has been designated a Foreign Terrorist Organisation (FTO) and Specially Designated Global Terrorist (SDGT) by the United States following its responsibility for the deadly Pahalgam attack in Jammu and Kashmir on April 22, 2025, which killed 26 tourists. The move underscores renewed US-India cooperation on counterterrorism in response to increasing cross-border terrorism in the region.





Origins And Structure





TRF emerged in October 2019, a few months after the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir, announcing its formation over encrypted social media platforms. While it positions itself as an "indigenous resistance group," multiple intelligence assessments—including India’s Ministry of Home Affairs and the South Asia Terrorism Portal (SATP)—identify TRF as a shadow or proxy organisation for the banned, Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), one of South Asia’s most notorious UN-designated terror outfits.





TRF’s command structure draws heavily from LeT leadership, and its operational and logistical strategies exhibit similar sophistication. Sajjad Gul is identified as the commander of TRF.





Modus Operandi And Activities





TRF is distinguished by its prolific use of digital and encrypted communications for propaganda, recruitment, and coordination of attacks. It has sought local Kashmiri resonance by emphasising "indigenous resistance" and actively avoids overt Islamist imagery in its messaging, diverging from traditional LeT rhetoric to appeal to broader local grievances.





Besides direct terror attacks, TRF employees threats against civilians, targets Kashmiri Pandits, migrant workers, and security personnel, and employs modern tactics including drone-based weapon drops and the use of improvised explosive devices.





Continuity With LeT And Wider Network





The group is not only linked to LeT but also coordinates with other terrorist outfits in the region—such as Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen, and the People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF). It operates as part of the United Jihad Council, an "umbrella group" of Pakistan-backed terrorist organisations.





Major Attacks





April 22, 2025, Pahalgam attack: 26 tourists killed, the deadliest terror incident against civilians in India since the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

Attacks in Ganderbal (October 2024), Reasi (June 2024), and Srinagar (February 2020), targeting both civilians and security forces.





Following the Pahalgam massacre, the US took the unprecedented step of identifying TRF as a threat not only regionally but globally, binding severe legal and financial penalties to anyone aiding the group. India had previously banned TRF under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in January 2023, and has consistently reported TRF’s activities to international bodies, characterising it as a deliberate front to shield LeT from international scrutiny, especially amid pressures from bodies such as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).





Pakistani Denial





Despite evidence—including the involvement of Pakistani nationals—Pakistan has publicly denied supporting or funding terrorists in Kashmir.





Summary





TRF exemplifies the evolution of terrorist proxies in South Asia: localising conflict narratives, masking foreign sponsorship, and leveraging technology for recruitment and operations, all while serving as a strategic front for Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba. Its US designation as an international terror group signals a coordinated global clampdown on cross-border terrorism and the organisations that enable it.





Based On NDTV Report







