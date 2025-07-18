



The UK’s F-35B fighter jet, valued at over $110 million and belonging to the British Royal Navy, has remained stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala since June 14, 2025, following an emergency landing caused by technical issues, specifically a hydraulic failure. The aircraft, part of HMS Prince of Wales, had been conducting operations in the Arabian Sea when the malfunction forced it to land in India.





During its extended stay—spanning over a month—the jet was incurring daily parking fees of ₹26,261, as determined by airport authorities. Calculations from multiple sources indicate the following earnings for the airport during the F-35’s stay:





For 33 days (from June 14): the total accrued amount is around ₹8.6 lakh (₹8,60,000). For 35 days (as reported by July 18): the amount rises to approximately ₹9.19 lakh (₹9,19,000).





The parking fee amount, and responsibility for payment, is expected to be borne by the UK authorities. Airport officials and media have noted that parking charges are typically based on aircraft weight, but special arrangements and calculations were required for the military jet, which does not fall under standard commercial categories.





The jet was initially parked in Bay No. 4 under heavy security before being shifted to Air India's maintenance hangar due to technical and security considerations.





The presence and extended stay of such an advanced, high-value military aircraft brought unique logistical and financial implications for Thiruvananthapuram Airport, with the parking fees alone contributing several lakhs of rupees to airport revenues during the jet’s month-long layover.





Agencies







